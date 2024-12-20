80 Police Commanders Conclude Leadership Training to Enhance Service Delivery

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20 — Eighty police commanders on Friday concluded a five-week National Police Service County Commanders Strategic Leadership Course No. 1/2024 at the National Police Leadership Academy in Ngong.

The cohort comprised 67 men and 13 women drawn from the Administration Police Service (APS), Kenya Police Service (KPS), and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Presiding over the ceremony, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja urged the newly trained commanders to embrace collaboration and professionalism in transforming police stations into centers of excellence.

He also highlighted the importance of prioritizing the mental wellness of officers.

“Our officers must be taken care of. Mental wellness plays a critical role and is something we all need to understand,” said Kanja.

Director of Criminal Investigations Mohammed Amin echoed these sentiments, urging commanders to apply their newly acquired knowledge to benefit society.

“Times have changed, and we must keep learning and sharing skills. Our sole objective is to serve the people of Kenya with integrity and professionalism,” Amin said.

Acknowledging past incidents of misconduct that have tarnished the police’s reputation, Amin called on the commanders to uphold the highest levels of integrity.

“As commanders, you must exercise the highest level of integrity and ensure your stations become centers of excellence,” he added.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat also emphasized the need for commanders to champion improved service delivery in their respective jurisdictions, underscoring the principles of excellence and accountability.

The leadership course is part of the National Police Service’s broader strategy to enhance operational efficiency and leadership in line with its mission to provide quality service to Kenyans.

