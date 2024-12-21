62% of Kenyans See Kindiki as Best Representative for Mt. Kenya in Politrack Survey

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21 – A new survey by Politrack Africa Ltd reveals that 62.1% of Kenyans believe Deputy President Kithure Kindiki is the best-suited leader to represent the interests of Mt. Kenya voters.

Conducted between November 9 and 13, 2024, the survey highlights a “strong public endorsement” of Kindiki’s performance across various metrics.

Kindiki leads the rankings, followed by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro with 17.7% support, and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in third place at 9.1%. The poll comes amid growing discontent in the Mt. Kenya region following Gachagua’s impeachment by Parliament.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru ranked fourth with 6.2%, while National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah rounded out the top five at 3.1%.

Strong Ratings for Kindiki’s Leadership

The survey, which involved 3,211 respondents across all 47 counties, revealed Kindiki’s high approval ratings, ranging from 69% to 78% in areas such as delivering on his mandate, fostering regional unity, addressing national challenges, and promoting cohesion.

“These findings underscore H.E. Kindiki’s growing influence and trust among the people, positioning him as a key figure in regional representation and national leadership,” Politrack Africa stated.

A majority of respondents (62.1%) “strongly agreed” that Kindiki’s tenure as Deputy President has inspired renewed hope, compared to 3.4% who disagreed.

The poll also found that 63.4% of Kenyans expressed strong confidence in Kindiki’s ability to deliver on his responsibilities, while only 2.3% strongly disagreed.

“While there is room for improvement in regional unity, the overall ratings reflect a favorable and optimistic public sentiment towards his leadership,” the report concluded.

