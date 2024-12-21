Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DP Kithure Kindiki.

NATIONAL NEWS

62% of Kenyans See Kindiki as Best Representative for Mt. Kenya in Politrack Survey

Kindiki leads the rankings, followed by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro with 17.7% support, and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in third place at 9.1%. The poll comes amid growing discontent in the Mt. Kenya region following Gachagua’s impeachment by Parliament.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21 – A new survey by Politrack Africa Ltd reveals that 62.1% of Kenyans believe Deputy President Kithure Kindiki is the best-suited leader to represent the interests of Mt. Kenya voters.

Conducted between November 9 and 13, 2024, the survey highlights a “strong public endorsement” of Kindiki’s performance across various metrics.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kindiki leads the rankings, followed by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro with 17.7% support, and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in third place at 9.1%. The poll comes amid growing discontent in the Mt. Kenya region following Gachagua’s impeachment by Parliament.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru ranked fourth with 6.2%, while National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah rounded out the top five at 3.1%.

Strong Ratings for Kindiki’s Leadership

The survey, which involved 3,211 respondents across all 47 counties, revealed Kindiki’s high approval ratings, ranging from 69% to 78% in areas such as delivering on his mandate, fostering regional unity, addressing national challenges, and promoting cohesion.

“These findings underscore H.E. Kindiki’s growing influence and trust among the people, positioning him as a key figure in regional representation and national leadership,” Politrack Africa stated.

A majority of respondents (62.1%) “strongly agreed” that Kindiki’s tenure as Deputy President has inspired renewed hope, compared to 3.4% who disagreed.

Confidence in Delivering on Mandate

The poll also found that 63.4% of Kenyans expressed strong confidence in Kindiki’s ability to deliver on his responsibilities, while only 2.3% strongly disagreed.

“While there is room for improvement in regional unity, the overall ratings reflect a favorable and optimistic public sentiment towards his leadership,” the report concluded.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya and Pakistan Forge Stronger Ties in Maritime Security as Pakistan Navy Commander Visits Mtongwe

The visit, hosted by Brigadier Sankale Kiswaa, Deputy Commander of the Kenya Navy, highlighted Kenya’s increasing engagement in combating transnational maritime threats under the...

20 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Oscar Sudi Awarded Honorary Doctorate in Leadership

The conferment ceremony, held at the Eldoret National Polytechnic, also celebrated graduates from various disciplines.

38 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Army Commander Visits Western Command to Review Operations and Boost Troop Morale

During his tour, Lt Gen Tarus conveyed a festive message of goodwill from Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Francis Kahariri and commended the...

60 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen Vows to Build on Kindiki’s Legacy as Interior CS

Murkomen previously served as Cabinet Secretary for Transport before a brief stint in the Sports docket. His new role places him at the helm...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

80 Police Commanders Conclude Leadership Training to Enhance Service Delivery

Presiding over the ceremony, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja urged the newly trained commanders to embrace collaboration and professionalism in transforming police stations...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NPS to Launch Digital Police Stations, Boost Professionalism Among Commanders

Kanja revealed that the NPS is in the advanced stages of digitizing key services, including the Occurrence Book (OB), as part of efforts to...

20 hours ago

Capital Health

Govt releases Sh1.5bn KEMSA to boost supply

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20 – The government has released Sh1.5 billion to Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) to boost supply of drugs at the...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto Nominates New Members to Public Service Commission Ahead of Key Vacancies

The nominees include Mary Wanjira Kimonye, CBS, for the position of Vice-Chairperson. Others nominated to the commission are Harun Maalim Hassan, representing Persons with...

24 hours ago