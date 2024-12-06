Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

6-month-old baby in Siaya admitted after being burnt with hot water in domestic quarrel

The father poured hot water on the mother, who was holding the child at the time.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 31 – A six-month-old baby has been admitted with serious burns in Yala hospital in Siaya County following a domestic fight.

According to Gem Yala sub county police commander, Chris Wafula, the parents of the toddler were fighting over an unknown cause when the incident occurred Monday night.

Wafula stated that the father poured hot water on the mother, who was holding the child at the time.

“The child got burnt and was rushed to the hospital after locals intervened,” he said.

He indicated that locals pounced on the suspect, inflicting injuries on him before police rescued him.

Wafula pointed out that the suspect is under arrest while undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

“The suspect will be arraigned in court once discharged from the hospital,” he said.

The infant, he said, is receiving treatment for the burns.

