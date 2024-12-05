5DM Africa shines at the Digital Media Awards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Dec 11 — In an evening celebrating innovation and creativity, 5DM Africa stole the spotlight at the Digital Media Awards Gala held on December 7, 2024, at the Sawela Lodges in Naivasha.

Known for its pioneering work in marketing technology, the company earned accolades for its groundbreaking contributions to the digital space.

The adtech company clinched Bronze for Best Digital Tool/Software with its AI-powered platform, Media Path, and Silver for Best Website/Microsite by Corporate for the Magical Kenya Website. These wins underscore 5DM Africa’s dedication to revolutionizing user experiences and delivering tools that empower businesses to excel.

The Magical Kenya Website, developed in collaboration with the Kenya Tourism Board, stood out as a shining example of how technology can bring a destination to life. Through its vibrant design and the integration of AI chatbot Leo, the platform offers personalized trip suggestions and seamless planning tools. The website has drawn over 400,000 new users globally within nine months, doubling engagement levels and solidifying Kenya’s position as a premier travel destination.

“Creating the Magical Kenya Website was about more than showcasing Kenya’s natural beauty; it was about creating a personal connection for travelers,” said Anthony Waithaka, Creative Designer at 5DM Africa. “Seeing the response from users around the world is incredibly rewarding.”

Media Path, which earned the Bronze award, demonstrated its transformative potential as a marketing tool. This AI-driven platform simplifies and optimizes cross-channel advertising for clients like the Kenya Tourism Board, ALX, and African Energy Week. Notably, it powered a record-breaking campaign for ALX, driving unprecedented applications for its tech skills program aimed at young professionals across Africa.

“At 5DM Africa, we don’t just create tools; we create opportunities,” said Owen Otieno, a representative of 5DM Africa. “Media Path proves how combining advanced technology with strategic insight can help clients achieve extraordinary results.”

The awards celebrated the collaborative spirit and creativity that define 5DM Africa’s approach. These achievements reflect the passion and dedication of its team and partners, united by a shared vision to push boundaries and deliver solutions that matter.

As 5DM Africa continues to innovate, these wins serve as a testament to its role as a leader in the marketing technology space, driving measurable success for brands across Africa and beyond.

