4 suspects arrested selling guns to undercover police in Meru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 – There was drama in Maua Town, Meru County when four suspects were arrested as they blindly sold rifles to undercover police officers in Maua Town, Meru County.

Police said two AK47 rifles with two bullets were recovered from them in the Thursday afternoon operation.

A team of detectives posing as buyers of the arms lured the four and engaged in a negotiation.

The suspects, according to police, arrived aboard a motorcycle with the arms concealed in a miraa bag.

They had agreed to meet at Maili Tatu area.

And after a negotiation in which the buyers were to give Sh300,000 for the weapons, the supposed-to-be buyers turned out to be undercover police officers.

They ordered the four to lie down and surrender before they were handcuffed and taken to custody ahead of planned arraignment.

Police said the four will be produced in court on Friday December 6 for an application to detain them pending further probe into their alleged crime in the area.

The area has been facing a rise in crime in general prompting an outcry and a probe on the gang behind the same.

Gunmen have been attacking and robbing locals which prompted police to launch the probe and subsequent operation and recovery.

More operations are planned in the area following concerns of the rise in crime in general, police said.

Police operations have led to the recovery of weapons in various parts of the country amid fears of the rise in crime in general.

Some of the weapons were found to have been bought from outside the country while others were robbed from security agents.

Multi-agency teams are involved in the operations to address the menace.

