4 people injured in collapsed Rongo building, responders rule out fatalities

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 26 –Four people sustained serious injuries after a 7-storey building collapsed in Rongo, Migori County, on Wednesday.

Samuel Atula, the County Public Health and Medical Services Chief Officer, said the injured included a caretaker and three neighbors.

“The caretaker managed to jump out of the collapsing building,” Atula said.

He added that the other three were in adjacent houses near the building when the incident occurred.

Atula confirmed that no fatalities have been reported so far, noting that most occupants were not in the building at the time due to the Christmas holiday.

The Kenya Red Cross has set up a tent near the site for family members seeking to report missing loved ones.

“So far, there have been no reports of missing persons,” Atula stated.

Efforts to clear the debris are still underway, while the injured are receiving treatment at Migori County Referral Hospital.

