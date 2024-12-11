Connect with us

Ministry of Education headquarters, Jogoo House/FILE

EDUCATION

3,500 JSS classes 98pc complete with 7,500 at 70pc: Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education reported the progress status on Wednesday affirming its commitment to ensuring timely completion ahead of school reopening on January 6.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 — The construction of 3,500 Junior Secondary School (JSS) classrooms is 98 per cent complete, with the second phase of 7,500 classrooms at 70 per cent.

The government, the ministry said, has allocated Sh11 billion for the construction of the classrooms, with each classroom projected to cost Sh1 million.

The government, the ministry said, has allocated Sh11 billion for the construction of the classrooms, with each classroom projected to cost Sh1 million.

The ministry added that it has finalized preparations for capitation grants for Junior Secondary Schools ahead of their opening in January 2025.

It also announced the release of Sh15.3 billion in annual capitation funds to 20,314 Junior Secondary Schools.

“The Ministry has also mobilized resources to construct an additional 7,375 classrooms. In addition, it has partnered with NG-CDF through a matching fund arrangement of Sh3.4 billion for the construction of an additional 6,800 classrooms,” the statement read.

Learning materials

The ministry further stated that, through the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), it has procured 9,926,618 Grade 9 textbooks, with 5,494,383 already distributed to schools by December 6.

This accounts for 55 per cent of the total textbooks, with the distribution exercise scheduled for completion by December 15, 2024.

Additionally, the ministry noted that KICD is finalizing the process of uploading textbook designs on its website to enable digital access.

This announcement seeks to reassure parents and stakeholders concerned about the transition of Grade 9 learners.

With less than a month until schools reopen, concerns persist about the readiness of many institutions to accommodate Grade 9 learners, who will be the pioneer cohort of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

The issue of JSS teachers’ employment has previously seen promising measures from the government.

The National Treasury plans to avail resources for the gradual employment of JSS teachersstarting January 2025 as part of efforts to improve and support the education sector.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi confirmed the inclusion of funding for employing JSS teachers in the budget.

“There was no money to immediately employ JSS teachers, but there is funding to employ them from January; we have the budget. It is there,” said the CS.

A Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms constituted in 2023 had recommended domiciling JSS in existing primary schools.

