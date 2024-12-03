3 killed after matatu-boda boda crash at a market in Nyakatch

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 26 — Three people died Thursday morning in a road accident at Kong’ou Market in Kisumu’s Nyakach Sub-County.

The accident occurred along the Katito-Kendu Bay road following a head-on collision between a PSV matatu and a motorcycle.

Three others were rushed to St. Anne’s Nyadero Hospital in serious condition for treatment.

Reports indicate that the motorcyclist, who is among the deceased, was carrying four pillion passengers toward Katito when he collided head-on with the oncoming 14-seater matatu.

“Two people on the motorcycle died, and one person in the matatu,” stated a police report.

The matatu was heading toward Homa Bay Town after departing Kisumu early in the morning.

Police have transported the bodies to Pap Onditi Sub-County Hospital mortuary for preservation. The vehicle and the motorcycle have been towed to the Pap Onditi Police Station yard.

The accident occurred as Nyanza Regional Police boss Patrick Tito warned motorists against driving under the influence of alcohol.

“It is my plea to motorists not to drive under the influence of alcohol, so as to arrive safely,” he said.

Tito added that police officers have been stationed on the roads to enforce traffic rules.

Meanwhile, a Grade 8 pupil in Yala, Siaya County, drowned in a swimming pool during a Christmas celebration.

According to Yala Police boss Chris Wafula, the deceased was with his family when the incident occurred.

He said the pupil drowned in a swimming pool at one of the hotels in Yala Township.

“The body has been moved to a local mortuary pending postmortem examinations,” he said.

