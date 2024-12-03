3 French Tourists Injured in Magina Road Accident, Authorities Investigating

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 24—Three French tourists were injured in a road accident on Tuesday in the Magina area while travelling from Nakuru to Nairobi.

According to police, one of the tourists sustained serious injuries, while the other two had minor injuries. “As a result of the accident, one sustained serious injuries and two slight,” said National Police Service spokesperson Resila Onyango.

All three were rushed to Kijabe Hospital, where they are receiving medical treatment. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

Rising Concerns Over Road Safety

This incident follows another tragic accident on Monday in which seven people died and several others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash at Matauro, Duka Moja, along the Narok-Suswa highway in Narok County.

The accident occurred when a trailer travelling from Narok towards Mai Mahiu suffered a tire burst and lost control, hitting a Toyota Premio, an Ena Coach bus, and a Narok Line matatu. Two occupants of the matatu died at the scene.

A second trailer, also travelling from Narok towards Mai Mahiu, arrived at the scene at high speed and collided head-on with a Toyota Prado travelling in the opposite direction. Two Prado occupants died on the spot, while a third succumbed to injuries at Narok County Hospital.

These incidents underscore growing concerns about road safety in Kenya, where at least 4,000 people die annually in road accidents. Police attribute the high number of fatalities to careless driving, unroadworthy vehicles, and disregard for traffic regulations.

With increased travel during the festive season, authorities are urging motorists to exercise caution and adhere to traffic rules.

“The importance of discipline on the roads cannot be overstated. We urge all road users to observe traffic regulations to reduce such preventable tragedies,” police said.

The government continues to emphasize the need for responsible road usage to prevent further loss of life during this busy travel period.

