Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

3 French Tourists Injured in Magina Road Accident, Authorities Investigating

This incident follows another tragic accident on Monday in which seven people died and several others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash at Matauro, Duka Moja, along the Narok-Suswa highway in Narok County.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 24—Three French tourists were injured in a road accident on Tuesday in the Magina area while travelling from Nakuru to Nairobi.

According to police, one of the tourists sustained serious injuries, while the other two had minor injuries. “As a result of the accident, one sustained serious injuries and two slight,” said National Police Service spokesperson Resila Onyango.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

All three were rushed to Kijabe Hospital, where they are receiving medical treatment. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

Rising Concerns Over Road Safety

This incident follows another tragic accident on Monday in which seven people died and several others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash at Matauro, Duka Moja, along the Narok-Suswa highway in Narok County.

The accident occurred when a trailer travelling from Narok towards Mai Mahiu suffered a tire burst and lost control, hitting a Toyota Premio, an Ena Coach bus, and a Narok Line matatu. Two occupants of the matatu died at the scene.

A second trailer, also travelling from Narok towards Mai Mahiu, arrived at the scene at high speed and collided head-on with a Toyota Prado travelling in the opposite direction. Two Prado occupants died on the spot, while a third succumbed to injuries at Narok County Hospital.

These incidents underscore growing concerns about road safety in Kenya, where at least 4,000 people die annually in road accidents. Police attribute the high number of fatalities to careless driving, unroadworthy vehicles, and disregard for traffic regulations.

With increased travel during the festive season, authorities are urging motorists to exercise caution and adhere to traffic rules.

“The importance of discipline on the roads cannot be overstated. We urge all road users to observe traffic regulations to reduce such preventable tragedies,” police said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The government continues to emphasize the need for responsible road usage to prevent further loss of life during this busy travel period.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Tragic Double Death: Kamandura Village Reels from Murder-Suicide

The tragedy unfolded on Sunday evening when the victim, returning home from a Chama meeting at Kamirithu Shopping Centre, was ambushed by her recently...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI Officers Sign Performance Contracts to Enhance Accountability and Efficiency

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23- Senior officers of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have signed performance contracts for the 2024/25 financial year, signalling a...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senator Cherargei Calls for Tougher Anti-Corruption Measures, Citing China’s Approach

Cherargei made the suggestion in reaction to recent reports of the Chinese government executing a former state official over corruption charges amounting to $412...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Military Chief Gen Kahariri Visits Special Forces Regiment

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) announced on Monday that the visit was part of General Kahariri’s end-of-year tour, aimed at engaging with the regiment’s...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Southern Bypass Closed for Maintenance from Dec 24 to Jan 5

The affected stretch, between the Ole Sereni Interchange and the Ngong Road Interchange, will be closed on both carriageways from Tuesday, December 24, 2024,...

22 hours ago

County News

Robbery Suspect Linked to Drug Peddling Arrested in South Kanyaluo

The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue, with police working to establish any potential links to other criminal activities in the region.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Interior PS Omollo Slams Gachagua’s Claims on Illicit Alcohol as Reckless and Baseless

Gachagua had alleged that the government was deliberately targeting Mt. Kenya residents by facilitating the distribution of illicit and counterfeit alcohol.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

South B MCA Chege promises ruthless war against land grabbing

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 22 – The Ministry of Lands has been implored to nab land fraudsters conniving with government administrative officials to grab prime...

2 days ago