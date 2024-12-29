29 security officers killed in line of duty in the last one year

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 — Twenty eight police officers lost their lives while on duty in the last one year.

The revelation was made Friday during the National Police Service(NPS) and Kenya Prison’s national memorial service at the National Police College Embakasi ‘A’ Campus.

Of this, 18 of those who died are drawn from Kenya Police Service(KPS) and 10 from Administration Police Service(APS).

1 prison officer also died while on duty after he succumbed to injuries sustained from a stray bullet while they were pursuing a remandee in Kitale prisons.

The NPS statistics show that the majority of the victims lost their lives from Alshabaab attacks(13) and Banditry(9).

One of the notable cases was that of a police officer who was stoned to death in December last year when irate mob stormed Maron Police Post within Embolot Location in Elgeyo Marakwet.

The incident happened after a combined team of National Police Service (NPS) Officers from Chesoi Police Station and General Service Unit (GSU) officers rescued six girls who had been subjected to Female Genital Mutilation and escorted them to the station.

Speaking in the event, Prime Cabinet Secretary acting Interior and CS Musalia Mudavadi expressed gratitude to the victims’ families for their sacrifice in service to their country.

He assured the families of fallen officers of the government’s commitment to engage insurers to ensure their claims are settled in good time.

“I wish to reiterate the government’s commitment to improving the welfare of officers and their families including through housing and psychosocial support for those who are experiencing mental health challenges,” and he said.

He appealed to security agencies to collaborate with the public for the overall security of the country.

Present in the event was Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and other senior officers and security officers

