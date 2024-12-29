Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

29 security officers killed in line of duty in the last one year

18 of those who died are drawn from Kenya Police Service and 10 from Administration Police Service.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 — Twenty eight police officers lost their lives while on duty in the last one year.

The revelation was made Friday during the National Police Service(NPS) and Kenya Prison’s national memorial service at the National Police College Embakasi ‘A’ Campus.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Of this, 18 of those who died are drawn from Kenya Police Service(KPS) and 10 from Administration Police Service(APS).

1 prison officer also died while on duty after he succumbed to injuries sustained from a stray bullet while they were pursuing a remandee in Kitale prisons.

The NPS statistics show that the majority of the victims lost their lives from Alshabaab attacks(13) and Banditry(9).

One of the notable cases was that of a police officer who was stoned to death in December last year when irate mob stormed Maron Police Post within Embolot Location in Elgeyo Marakwet.

The incident happened after a combined team of National Police Service (NPS) Officers from Chesoi Police Station and General Service Unit (GSU) officers rescued six girls who had been subjected to Female Genital Mutilation and escorted them to the station.

Speaking in the event, Prime Cabinet Secretary acting Interior and CS Musalia Mudavadi expressed gratitude to the victims’ families for their sacrifice in service to their country.

He assured the families of fallen officers of the government’s commitment to engage insurers to ensure their claims are settled in good time.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I wish to reiterate the government’s commitment to improving the welfare of officers and their families including through housing and psychosocial support for those who are experiencing mental health challenges,” and he said.

He appealed to security agencies to collaborate with the public for the overall security of the country.

Present in the event was Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and other senior officers and security officers

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto signs County Allocation Bill 2024

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 – President William Samoei Ruto has assented to the County Allocation of Revenue Bill, 2024. This divides the equitable share...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges universities to allow students with fee balances to sit for exams

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 – President William Ruto has urged public universities to allow students utilizing the  new funding model to sit for their...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja clarifies Uhuru Park to be leased only for recreation

Sakaja stated that city hall is looking to add value to these spaces by introducing amenities such as food stalls, bouncing castles, recreation facilities,...

3 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Cherishing Shared Bonds, Writing a New Chapter of China-Kenya Friendship

May the friendship between China and Kenya shine as brightly as the morning sun over Kenya’s horizons!

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja: Sh844mn spent in Q1 of 2024/25, contrary to Controller of Budget’s report

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has refuted claims made in the Controller of Budget’s (COB) report, which stated that the...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

4 suspects arrested selling guns to undercover police in Meru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 – There was drama in Maua Town, Meru County when four suspects were arrested as they blindly sold rifles to...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi to grace police, prisons memorial ceremony at APTC in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 – All is set for this year’s National Police Service and Kenya Prison’s national memorial service. The event will be...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu Chiefs ordered to conduct patrols with police in festive season

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 6 – Chiefs and their assistants in Kisumu County have been directed to conduct foot patrols alongside police officers as the...

6 hours ago