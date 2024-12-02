Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

2 Killed, Dozens Injured as Car Ploughs into German Christmas Market

Published

MAGDEBURG, Germany Dec 21 — Tragedy struck the Christmas market in Magdeburg on Friday when a car ploughed into a crowd, killing two people, including a toddler, and injuring at least 68 others, local authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred at the bustling market in the state capital of Saxony-Anhalt, sending shockwaves through the community. Saxony-Anhalt’s Prime Minister, Reiner Haseloff, confirmed in a televised address that the suspected driver, a 50-year-old doctor from Saudi Arabia with permanent residency in Germany, has been arrested.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At least 15 of the injured are in serious condition, according to a statement from city authorities posted on Facebook.

Panic and Chaos

Social media footage captured the horrifying moment when a black car drove directly into the crowded market. Shoppers at market stalls can be seen fleeing in panic, with some diving for cover as the vehicle tore through the narrow lane. Bodies and debris were left scattered across the area as the car veered out of the plaza.

Authorities initially cordoned off the area around the vehicle, suspecting it could contain an explosive device. However, police later determined there was no such threat, according to local broadcaster MDR.

Suspect in Custody

State Interior Minister Tamara Zieschang revealed that the suspect, a long-time resident of Germany since 2006, had rented the car used in the attack. The motive remains unclear, but investigations are ongoing.

Video footage geolocated to the scene shows law enforcement apprehending the suspect roughly 150 meters (500 feet) from where the car struck the crowd. In one video, officers can be seen aiming their weapons at the man, while another video shows the suspect being handcuffed near the heavily damaged black SUV.

Christmas Market in Mourning

The Magdeburg Christmas market, a popular attraction featuring 140 stalls, an ice-skating rink, a Ferris wheel, and a children’s play area, had been scheduled to run until December 29. The festive atmosphere has now been replaced by grief and mourning.

Prime Minister Haseloff announced that flags across the state would fly at half-mast to honor the victims. A memorial service is planned for Saturday evening at Magdeburg Cathedral.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We will mourn together as a state and share in the suffering that has been inflicted on people,” Haseloff said.

The tragedy has cast a shadow over the holiday season in Magdeburg, a city of 240,000 residents, as authorities continue to investigate the circumstances behind the devastating attack.

About The Author

AGENCIES

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Sustainability Watch

DP Kindiki Urges Strengthened Climate Financing for Africa

During a bilateral meeting with German Vice Chancellor and Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck at his Official Residence in Karen,...

December 4, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Says First Recruitment for Kenyans to Work in Germany on Sep 27

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 15 – President William Ruto has announced that the first recruitment of Kenyans for skilled labour migration to Germany will take...

September 15, 2024

Top stories

Kenya signs agreement with Germany for youths to get jobs

BERLIN, Germany Sep 14 – Kenya and Germany have signed the much-anticipated agreement on sharing of labour, talent and mobility.   The purpose of the...

September 14, 2024

Top stories

President Ruto, Raila Close Ranks in Berlin to Sign Key Labour Agreements with Germany

BERLIN, Germany, Sept 13 — President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga closed ranks in Berlin Friday to sign two significant labour agreements...

September 13, 2024

DIPLOMACY

President Ruto arrives in Berlin ahead of Annual Citizens Festival

Kenya's Ambassador to Germany Stella Orina said Kenya was invited to the Annual Citizens Festival as this year's Profile Partner Country, the first non-European...

September 13, 2024

Africa

300,000 Tanzanians were killed by Germany during the Maji-Maji uprising – it was genocide and should be called that

In 1905, the Maji-Maji uprising began as a rebellion against Arab traders and cotton plantation owners of the south-eastern coast. Usually the insurgents would first uproot...

November 22, 2023

World

Enhanced Kenya-Germany Relations to Unlock Opportunities for Kenyans

The discussions between the two leaders also centered on the strategic importance of directing investments toward Africa, with both acknowledging the continent's competitiveness.

November 20, 2023

Top stories

President Ruto in Germany to seek jobs for Kenyans

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 20 – President William Ruto is in Germany to explore employment opportunities for Kenyan citizens in the European nation. Addressing a...

November 20, 2023