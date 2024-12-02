2 Killed, Dozens Injured as Car Ploughs into German Christmas Market

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MAGDEBURG, Germany Dec 21 — Tragedy struck the Christmas market in Magdeburg on Friday when a car ploughed into a crowd, killing two people, including a toddler, and injuring at least 68 others, local authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred at the bustling market in the state capital of Saxony-Anhalt, sending shockwaves through the community. Saxony-Anhalt’s Prime Minister, Reiner Haseloff, confirmed in a televised address that the suspected driver, a 50-year-old doctor from Saudi Arabia with permanent residency in Germany, has been arrested.

At least 15 of the injured are in serious condition, according to a statement from city authorities posted on Facebook.

Panic and Chaos

Social media footage captured the horrifying moment when a black car drove directly into the crowded market. Shoppers at market stalls can be seen fleeing in panic, with some diving for cover as the vehicle tore through the narrow lane. Bodies and debris were left scattered across the area as the car veered out of the plaza.

Authorities initially cordoned off the area around the vehicle, suspecting it could contain an explosive device. However, police later determined there was no such threat, according to local broadcaster MDR.

Suspect in Custody

State Interior Minister Tamara Zieschang revealed that the suspect, a long-time resident of Germany since 2006, had rented the car used in the attack. The motive remains unclear, but investigations are ongoing.

Video footage geolocated to the scene shows law enforcement apprehending the suspect roughly 150 meters (500 feet) from where the car struck the crowd. In one video, officers can be seen aiming their weapons at the man, while another video shows the suspect being handcuffed near the heavily damaged black SUV.

Christmas Market in Mourning

The Magdeburg Christmas market, a popular attraction featuring 140 stalls, an ice-skating rink, a Ferris wheel, and a children’s play area, had been scheduled to run until December 29. The festive atmosphere has now been replaced by grief and mourning.

Prime Minister Haseloff announced that flags across the state would fly at half-mast to honor the victims. A memorial service is planned for Saturday evening at Magdeburg Cathedral.

“We will mourn together as a state and share in the suffering that has been inflicted on people,” Haseloff said.

The tragedy has cast a shadow over the holiday season in Magdeburg, a city of 240,000 residents, as authorities continue to investigate the circumstances behind the devastating attack.

