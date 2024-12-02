Connect with us

2 Killed, 2 Injured in Tragic Accident on Butula-Bumala Road

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22—Two people, including a five-year-old girl, lost their lives in a tragic road accident on Sunday morning at Khunyangu along the Butula-Bumala road.

According to Samia Sub-County Base Commander, the accident occurred at approximately 8:40 a.m. when a Toyota Corolla travelling from Butula towards Bumala failed to negotiate a corner. The vehicle, driven by Walter Onyango, lost control and collided head-on with an oncoming motorcycle.

“Due to the impact, the rider and his pillion passenger, a female child aged five, died on the spot. The driver sustained a chest injury and multiple cuts on both hands, while his passenger, a 36-year-old woman, suffered serious head and chest injuries,” stated a police report obtained by Capital News.

Both survivors were rushed to Busia County and Referral Hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

Police officers visited and documented the scene of the accident. The bodies of the deceased were taken to Same Day Classmate Funeral Parlor for postmortem examinations.

The vehicles involved in the crash have been towed to Murumba Police Post for further inspection as investigations continue.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

