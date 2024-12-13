13-year-old boy dies in a crocodile in Isiolo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 15 — A 13-year-old boy, a Grade 6 pupil at Takwa Primary School, was attacked and killed by a crocodile while herding goats near the Ewaso Nyiro River in Isiolo.

Police reported that the victim, identified as Hassan, was in the company of his 11-year-old cousin when the crocodile struck, dragging him into the river on Friday.

In response to the tragedy, villagers launched a search operation on Saturday.

The residents located and killed two adult crocodiles in the section of the river where the attack occurred.

“A search party mounted today by angry villagers hunted down and killed two adult crocodiles in the section of the River Ewaso Nyiro where the attack took place,” the police stated.

Upon dissecting one of the crocodiles, they discovered human remains, including a head and other body parts believed to belong to Hassan.

Police officers and Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) personnel from Komu visited and processed the scene.

The recovered remains were taken to Merti Sub-County Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Merti is handling the case.

