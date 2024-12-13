Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

13 schools still closed due to North Rift insecurity – Interior Ministry

Pupils from the affected schools have been transferred to other institutions to ensure continuity.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 18 — The Ministry of Interior and National Administration (MINA) has revealed that 13 schools in Baringo, West Pokot, and Turkana counties remain closed due to persistent insecurity caused by banditry.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Ministry confirmed that pupils from the affected schools have been transferred to other institutions to ensure continuity.

Providing an update on Operation Maliza Uhalifu North Rift, which commenced in February 2023, the Ministry stated that Sh 100 million has been allocated to rehabilitate 34 of the 39 schools previously closed due to violence and displacement caused by banditry.

“The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has played a crucial role in this reconstruction effort and to date, 26 schools have reopened,” the Interior Ministry stated.

MINA further disclosed that renovation works have been completed or are ongoing in 21 schools, with Baringo County bearing the brunt of the disruptions.

Additionally, the Ministry confirmed that no schools were closed in Elgeyo Marakwet County, and all previously shut institutions in Laikipia and Samburu counties are now operational.

As a result of enhanced security measures, approximately 4,000 children have returned to school, according to the Ministry.

It noted that this year’s national exams—the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE)—proceeded uninterrupted in the region.

MINA commended the success of the multi-agency security operation, citing significant improvements in the region’s safety.

“Security officers on the ground have effectively disarmed hundreds of bandits, dismantled their hideouts in the rugged terrain, and restored stability to affected communities,” MINA stated.

The Ministry reported a 62% reduction in cattle rustling incidents. Cases of stolen livestock have dropped from 63,054 to 23,668—a decline of 39,386 animals.

Operation Maliza Uhalifu North Rift is a government initiative aimed at curbing banditry, cattle rustling, and related violence in nine counties: Baringo, Turkana, Samburu, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Marsabit, Laikipia, Isiolo, and Meru.Under this operation, hotspot areas in these counties were designated as “Disturbed” and “Dangerous.”

The initiative has brought together the National Police Service (NPS) and the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in a coordinated effort to restore peace and stability.The Ministry expressed optimism that the continued collaboration between agencies will sustain the gains achieved and ensure the safety of communities in the North Rift region.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

