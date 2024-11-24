You need at least Sh7bn to win State House race against Ruto: Cherargei

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24 — Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has weighed in on Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah’s 2027 presidential bid, emphasizing the need for a substantial financial war chest to mount a serious campaign for the nation’s top seat.

Cherargei, a close ally of President William Ruto, stated Saturday that vying for the presidency requires enormous resources and solid political backing to stand a chance.

His remarks came shortly after Omtatah announced the formation of a Presidential Exploratory Committee tasked with assessing the viability of his candidacy for the 2027 presidential election.

While expressing goodwill toward Omtatah’s ambitions, Cherargei highlighted the monumental task ahead.

“To my brother and colleague Senator Okiya Omtatah, while I wish you well in your presidential bid, there are a few things you need to be aware of, such as the fact that running a successful presidential campaign requires a minimum of Sh7 billion,” Cherargei stated.

He also stressed the importance of a robust grassroots network and a strong voting bloc, noting that many voters are not influenced by social media.

“You need a grassroots network that goes beyond social media hype,” Cherargei remarked, in what seemed to be a jab at Omtatah’s youthful online supporters.

Many of these supporters were instrumental in the July anti-government protests triggered by the Finance Bill 2024, which President Ruto later declined to assent to under public pressure.

Cherargei further noted the formidable challenge of competing against President Ruto, whom he described as a masterful political tactician.

“To vie against H.E. Ruto is a tall order. He outwitted and outsmarted the government candidate Raila Odinga in the 2022 General Elections,” Cherargei observed, citing Ruto’s victory despite strong backing for Odinga from former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

Presidential Exploratory Committee

Omtatah, a first-term senator widely known for his activism and advocacy for citizen-friendly policies, is counting on the support of disgruntled citizens who feel let down by the Ruto administration’s unfulfilled campaign promises, including improving the economy and reducing the cost of living.

While announcing the formation of the Presidential Exploratory Committee, Omtatah said the country was at “a pivotal moment in our nation’s history,” emphasizing the urgency of the call to serve.

He explained that the decision was made after careful consideration and consultations with trusted advisors, community leaders, and citizens.

The 10-member committee, chaired by Mary Kathomi Riungu and deputized by Charles Ole Kabaiku, will focus on engaging with the public, identifying pressing challenges, and proposing bold, innovative leadership solutions.

“The road ahead requires thoughtful preparation, and this exploratory phase is a crucial step in ensuring that our vision for the future aligns with the hopes and aspirations of Kenyans,” Omtatah stated.

“Together, we can shape a brighter future.”

Omtatah’s announcement has drawn mixed reactions from the public and political leaders. While some have welcomed his bid, others have dismissed it as unrealistic.

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma, a members of the Raila Odinga-led ODM, also mocked Omtatah’s ambitions.

“Some jokes are insane! I’ve just processed the admission of Okiya Omtatah to Mathari Mental Hospital. Whoever finds him should take him there.”

