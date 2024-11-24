Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Cherargei further noted the formidable challenge of competing against President Ruto, whom he described as a masterful political tactician/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

You need at least Sh7bn to win State House race against Ruto: Cherargei

Cherargei, a close ally of President William Ruto, stated Saturday that vying for the presidency requires enormous resources and solid political backing to stand a chance.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24 — Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has weighed in on Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah’s 2027 presidential bid, emphasizing the need for a substantial financial war chest to mount a serious campaign for the nation’s top seat.

Cherargei, a close ally of President William Ruto, stated Saturday that vying for the presidency requires enormous resources and solid political backing to stand a chance.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

His remarks came shortly after Omtatah announced the formation of a Presidential Exploratory Committee tasked with assessing the viability of his candidacy for the 2027 presidential election.

While expressing goodwill toward Omtatah’s ambitions, Cherargei highlighted the monumental task ahead.

“To my brother and colleague Senator Okiya Omtatah, while I wish you well in your presidential bid, there are a few things you need to be aware of, such as the fact that running a successful presidential campaign requires a minimum of Sh7 billion,” Cherargei stated.

He also stressed the importance of a robust grassroots network and a strong voting bloc, noting that many voters are not influenced by social media.

“You need a grassroots network that goes beyond social media hype,” Cherargei remarked, in what seemed to be a jab at Omtatah’s youthful online supporters.

Many of these supporters were instrumental in the July anti-government protests triggered by the Finance Bill 2024, which President Ruto later declined to assent to under public pressure.

Cherargei further noted the formidable challenge of competing against President Ruto, whom he described as a masterful political tactician.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“To vie against H.E. Ruto is a tall order. He outwitted and outsmarted the government candidate Raila Odinga in the 2022 General Elections,” Cherargei observed, citing Ruto’s victory despite strong backing for Odinga from former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

Presidential Exploratory Committee

Omtatah, a first-term senator widely known for his activism and advocacy for citizen-friendly policies, is counting on the support of disgruntled citizens who feel let down by the Ruto administration’s unfulfilled campaign promises, including improving the economy and reducing the cost of living.

While announcing the formation of the Presidential Exploratory Committee, Omtatah said the country was at “a pivotal moment in our nation’s history,” emphasizing the urgency of the call to serve.

He explained that the decision was made after careful consideration and consultations with trusted advisors, community leaders, and citizens.

The 10-member committee, chaired by Mary Kathomi Riungu and deputized by Charles Ole Kabaiku, will focus on engaging with the public, identifying pressing challenges, and proposing bold, innovative leadership solutions.

“The road ahead requires thoughtful preparation, and this exploratory phase is a crucial step in ensuring that our vision for the future aligns with the hopes and aspirations of Kenyans,” Omtatah stated.

“Together, we can shape a brighter future.”

Omtatah’s announcement has drawn mixed reactions from the public and political leaders. While some have welcomed his bid, others have dismissed it as unrealistic.

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma, a members of the Raila Odinga-led ODM, also mocked Omtatah’s ambitions.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Some jokes are insane! I’ve just processed the admission of Okiya Omtatah to Mathari Mental Hospital. Whoever finds him should take him there.”

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Police nab suspected criminal gang member in Mombasa operation

Police said that the officers encountered four gang members armed with machetes during the patrol.

4 hours ago

County News

Detectives probe fatal shooting of man outside his Meru home

A report filed at Kathare Police Station on Saturday, indicated that the deceased, identified as Josphat Kathurima, was found lifeless by a child fetching...

4 hours ago

County News

Police arrest human trafficker after intercepting bus from Kampala

Acting on a tip-off, officers stopped the 60-seater bus at Gitaru along the Naivasha-Nairobi Highway around 8:00 am on Saturday.

4 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi in Angola as ministers from Great Lakes region meet to discuss security

The meeting aims to review the outcomes of the national coordinators’ report, focusing on enhancing responsiveness to emerging threats and crises in the region.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Kesses MP Mishra named Kenya Biovax Institute Board Chair

Mishra, who lost his parliamentary seat to Julius Ruto, a former Uasin Gishu County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Finance, during the August 2022...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto tasks Gen Kibochi to lead Mwai Kibaki Referral Hospital Board

Kibochi, 65, will serve a three-year term starting November 22, 2024.

24 hours ago

County News

DCI agents nab prime suspect linked to fatal shooting of 25-year-old in Eastleigh

The National Police Service (NPS) announced Saturday that Paul Othiambo Owuodho, alias Fazul Muhamed, 27, was apprehended during an intelligence-led operation in the Kiambiu...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Removal of exotic trees from Karura Forest routine protocol: KFS

KFS assured the public and visitors that the activity is a routine plantation management process in line with the Karura Forest Participatory Forest Management...

1 day ago