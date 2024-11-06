Connect with us

DIPLOMACY

World leaders congratulate Donald Trump on electoral victory, pledge renewed co-operation

Leaders across the globe voiced optimism for collaboration on issues of global peace, economic prosperity, and strategic alliances.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 6- With Donald Trump securing his return to the White House in a historic electoral victory, world leaders have extended their congratulations, expressing hope for strengthened ties and renewed cooperation with the United States.

Here are key reactions from leaders around the world:

France’s President Emmanuel Macron congratulated President Trump and voiced his commitment to collaborate with mutual respect and ambition.

Macron emphasized the importance of their shared goals, saying, “Congratulations President Donald Trump. Ready to work together as we have done for four years. With your convictions and with mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.” Macron’s statement highlighted a vision for sustained peace and prosperity, suggesting that France will continue to be a close ally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India extended “heartiest congratulations” to Trump, framing the victory as a step toward building on previous accomplishments.

Modi noted the significance of the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership.

“Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability, and prosperity,” he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed enthusiasm for Trump’s “peace through strength” philosophy, which he believes aligns with Ukraine’s ambitions for a just peace in the region.

 Zelenskyy recalled past discussions with Trump, focusing on their strategic alliance and shared objectives, including “ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine.”

He pledged Ukraine’s commitment to long-term peace and security in Europe and looked forward to solidifying their partnership for the Transatlantic community.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer joined other leaders in celebrating Trump’s win, reinforcing the close bond between the U.S. and the UK.

“Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory. As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy, and enterprise,” he stated. Starmer highlighted mutual interests in economic growth, security, and technology, confident that the “special relationship” between the two nations would continue to thrive.

King Abdullah bin Al Hussein of Jordan offered his “warmest congratulations,” underscoring Jordan’s interest in bolstering its partnership with the United States.

 “Looking forward to working with you again to bolster Jordan’s longstanding partnership with the United States, in service of regional and global peace and stability for all,” the king stated. His message reaffirmed Jordan’s commitment to stability in the Middle East and valued its alignment with the U.S. in promoting peace.

While making his victory speech, Trump stated that it will be the “golden age” of America.

 “This is a magnificent victory for the American people, that will allow us to make America great again,” he adds, using his campaign slogan and catchphrase.

Trump declared victory, although he has not yet achieved the official required electoral college votes.

He also thanked his wife Melania, calling her the First Lady even as he praised her book, saying she has “the number one best seller in the country”.

