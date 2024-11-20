Connect with us

Woodley MCA says due process followed in estate demolitions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – Nairobi Woodley Member of County Assembly (MCA) Davidson Ngibuini has defended the ongoing demolitions in Woodley Estate, stating that they followed due process as part of Nairobi County’s broader plan to address the city’s housing crisis.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ngibuini reiterated his unwavering support for the affected families, explaining that residents had received eviction notices. This prompted some to leave voluntarily, while others resisted.

He stated that he had convened a meeting with the residents to discuss the redevelopment proposal, which led to divisions within the community.

While some residents opposed the redevelopment, advocating instead to purchase their homes outright, others supported the county’s plans.

Ngibuini further noted that negotiations between the County Government and the residents had resulted in a standoff, as the community failed to reach a consensus.

“As the standoff deepened, Nairobi County offered a relocation package of Ksh. 900,000 per household along with letters of allotment for free three-bedroom apartments upon project completion. This proposal divided the community: 21 households accepted the offer, while 22 rejected it and took the matter to court,” Ngibuini explained.

The MCA said the courts ultimately ruled in favor of the county, declaring the land public property and affirming the legality of the eviction process.

He noted that the court’s decision paved the way for the demolitions.

Upholding commitments

Acknowledging the emotional toll of the evictions, Ngibuini emphasized the need for Nairobi County to honor its commitments, particularly the provision of new housing for displaced families.

“This has been a tough process for everyone involved,” he said. “What remains is to ensure that commitments made are upheld.”

The demolitions at Woodley Estate highlight the broader tensions between urban development initiatives and the rights of long-term residents.

As displaced families grapple with rebuilding their lives, the community watches closely to see if Nairobi County will fulfill its ambitious housing promises.

On Monday evening, dozens of families in Woodley Estate were left in distress after 43 homes were demolished.

Bulldozers tore through fences and flattened houses following the expiration of the eviction deadline at midnight on November 19.

Scrap metal dealers were seen scavenging for valuable materials at the demolition sites.

The evictions are part of the county government’s urban renewal housing project in partnership with Africa Reit Ltd.

