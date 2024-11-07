Connect with us

US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman.

KENYA US RELATIONS

Whitman says she serves at president’s request and will continue her duties

Whitman reaffirmed her commitment to her duties and outlined the continuing priorities of the US-Kenya relationship.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 7 – The United States Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman has addressed growing calls from a section of Kenyans urging the incoming administration to recall her back to Washington over perceived interference with Kenya’s domestic affairs.

Following the election of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the US on Wednesday, a section of Kenyans have stepped up an online campaign for her recall under #RecallMegWhiteman

While some Kenyans including political leaders have criticized Whitman’s actions as overstepping diplomatic boundaries, others have expressed support, recognizing her efforts in advancing U.S.-Kenya relationss.

In response Ambassador Whitman reaffirmed her commitment to her duties and outlined the continuing priorities of the US-Kenya relationship.

“As a U.S. Ambassador, I serve at the request of the President,” Whitman said, reiterating that the American people have chosen a new leader, and a transition of power is set for January 2025.

Despite the change in leadership, she noted, her work and that of her team remains focused on strengthening the bilateral ties between the United States and Kenya.

“My team and I continue to work on advancing our nations’ shared goals of increased prosperity, security, and respect for democratic values,” Whitman added.

She also reflected on the long-standing relationship between the two countries, which she described as having matured over the past 60 years and “has enjoyed the support
of a wide spectrum of political leaders in both Washington and
Nairobi.”

“Our relations have never been stronger, and I am confident this trajectory will continue,” Whitman stated.

During her tenure in Nairobi, Ambassador Whitman has received both praise and criticism in equal measure over her perceived dalliance with President William Ruto.

In August 2023, Azimio La Umoja Leader Raila Odinga launched a scathing attack Ambassador Whitman calling her ‘rogue’ for meddling with the affairs following her sentiments on the conduct of the 2022 general election.

The Azimio La Umoja Coalition leader raised issue with Whitman’s opinion on conduct of the 2022 general election for reiterating that it passed the credibility test.

“We want to tell the rogue ambassador to leave Kenyans alone. If maandamano can lead to dialogue between Kalonzo and Ichungwah then everything is good with demonstrations,” he said.

Odinga asked the US envoy to keep off the country’s affairs failure to which he will push for his recall by the United States.

“Tell the rogue ambassador that Kenya is not United States and Kenya is not a colony of the United States. Keep your mouth shut when you are here otherwise, we will call for your recall,” he added.

Additionally, Whitman has come under fire from a section of Kenyans for failing to reprimand President Ruto’s administration over the conduct of security agents following the crackdown on Kenyan youth who staged protests across the country over the Finance Bill 2024 which culminated into anti-government protests that saw over 60 killed and hundreds injured.

Ambassador Whitman who arrived in Nairobi in August 2022 take on her new role, was appointed by President Joe Biden in December 2021, taking over Kyle McCarter who was appointed during the tenure of President Trump.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

