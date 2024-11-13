Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula takes over leadership of EAC Bureau

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has taken over the reins of leadership for the Bureau of the East African Community.

Regional speakers are convening in Nairobi to discuss critical issues related to regional integration.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Speaker of the Parliament of Tanzania, Tulia Ackson, handed over the Bureau’s leadership.

The outgoing Chairman lamented that some member countries are delaying their contributions, which is hindering progress.

In his inaugural speech, Wetangula urged the member states to honor their financial commitments to the various regional institutions of the East African Community, including the East African Legislative Assembly.

He also stressed the need to fast-track the issue of the Bureau becoming part of the East African Community Summit.

About The Author

SIMON NDONGA

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Senators threaten censure motions against Barasa, Miano for skipping plenary session

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – Senators have threatened to impose a censure motion on Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa and her counterpart for Tourism...

5 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Adults mainly involved in exam-related malpractises: CS Ogamba

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 13- Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has said only the adults who are involved in Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE)...

12 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

House Education Committee turns to govt as lecturers strike persists

The MPs summoned Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos, his Labor counterpart Alfred Mutua, and National Treasury CS John Mbadi to provide details on steps...

19 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto appoints Sammy Chepkwony as SRC Chair

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 12 – The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) is set for new leadership with the appointment of Sammy Chepkwony, a human...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Impasse persists on revenue sharing as MPs demand withdrawal of road maintenance fund case

Senate should have a conversation with Council of Governors and deal with the elephant in the room.

20 hours ago

Kenya

Ahmed Issack Hassan named new Chair of IPOA

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 12 – President William Ruto has nominated Ahmed Issack Hassan as the new Chairperson of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA)....

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Renowned Judge Lee Muthoga Launches autobiography

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 – Renowned and revered Kenyan Judge Lee Gacuiga Muthoga Tuesday released his autobiography titled “Audacity and Sacrifice: My Life and...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CoA suspends Ahmednasir’s suit seeking to overturn Supreme Court ban

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 12-The Court of Appeal has suspended a petition by lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi at the High Court seeking to overturn the indefinite...

23 hours ago