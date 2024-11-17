We will enhance broad-based govt, Ruto says amid cabinet reshuffle talks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 17 – President William Ruto has revealed plans to make changes in his government to enhance the broad based government agenda amidst talks of an imminent cabinet reshuffle and shake up the principal secretaries slots.

The President insisted he is committed to uniting the country through a broad based government with insiders saying cabinet changes will be effected soon and new faces are set to join the ruling coalition.

“Our quest is to unite all Kenyans we don’t want to discriminate. We have said no to tribalism and will also abandon coalitions talks. That’s why you are seeing we have a broad based government and we are steering it while broadening it,” he said during a church service in Soweto, Nairobi.

Since the elevation of Kithure Kindiki as the Deputy President last month, talks have been rife on radical changes in the Cabinet as the president is expected to fill vacant ministerial positions and also shuffle CSs.

The Ministry of Gender, Arts and Culture is vacant after the National Assembly rejected President Ruto’s nomination of Stella Soi Lang’at in August.

Sources have claimed that the President is working on radical changes with former deputy president allies expected to be axed in the re-shuffle.

“We want everybody to get in government so that we walk together.Or do you want us to disunite?Lets unite everyone so that we work together,” President Ruto stated.

There are also reports that the government is also working on far-reaching changes in the cadre of Principal Secretaries with the Public Service Commission is expected to advertise some positions as part of the process to allow the president to make PS changes.

In the legislature, some National Assembly committee chairpersons and vice chairpersons are epected to face a purge with Gachagua’s allies on the edge.

The President is reportedly planning a radical shake-up in the National Assembly to replace disloyal house committee chairpersons and vice-chairpersons with trusted allies.

Talks have been rife that the changes will be effected before MPs head for long recess in December.

In July, President Ruto nominated key allies of main opposition leader Raila Odinga to his cabinet, in the latest move to quell growing dissatisfaction with his government.

He gave four posts to the opposition – including the powerful finance and energy ministries.

In an address to the nation, President Ruto said he had consulted extensively on forming a “broad-based” government that would spearhead a “transformational agenda” to make Kenya a “better, more just and prosperous” nation.

Political analysts opine Ruto is on a mission to recreate a political force to entrench support across the country to safeguard against losing his major support base in the last election, the Mt Kenya region.

