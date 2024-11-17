Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

We will enhance broad-based govt, Ruto says amid cabinet reshuffle talks

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 17 – President William Ruto has revealed plans to make changes in his government to enhance the broad based government agenda amidst talks of an imminent cabinet reshuffle and shake up the principal secretaries slots.

The President insisted he is committed to uniting the country through a broad based government with insiders saying cabinet changes will be effected soon and new faces are set to join the ruling coalition.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Our quest is to unite all Kenyans we don’t want to discriminate. We have said no to tribalism and will also abandon coalitions talks. That’s why you are seeing we have a broad based government and we are steering it while broadening it,” he said during a church service in Soweto, Nairobi.

Since the elevation of Kithure Kindiki as the Deputy President last month, talks have been rife on radical changes in the Cabinet as the president is expected to fill vacant ministerial positions and also shuffle CSs.

The Ministry of Gender, Arts and Culture is vacant after the National Assembly rejected President Ruto’s nomination of Stella Soi Lang’at in August.

Sources have claimed that the President is working on radical changes with former deputy president allies expected to be axed in the re-shuffle.

“We want everybody to get in government so that we walk together.Or do you want us to disunite?Lets unite everyone so that we work together,” President Ruto stated.

There are also reports that the government is also working on far-reaching changes in the cadre of Principal Secretaries with the Public Service Commission is expected to advertise some positions as part of the process to allow the president to make PS changes.

In the legislature, some National Assembly committee chairpersons and vice chairpersons are epected to face a purge with Gachagua’s allies on the edge.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The President is reportedly planning a radical shake-up in the National Assembly to replace disloyal house committee chairpersons and vice-chairpersons with trusted allies.

Talks have been rife that the changes will be effected before MPs head for long recess in December.

In July, President Ruto nominated key allies of main opposition leader Raila Odinga to his cabinet, in the latest move to quell growing dissatisfaction with his government.

He gave four posts to the opposition – including the powerful finance and energy ministries.

In an address to the nation, President Ruto said he had consulted extensively on forming a “broad-based” government that would spearhead a “transformational agenda” to make Kenya a “better, more just and prosperous” nation.

Political analysts opine Ruto is on a mission to recreate a political force to entrench support across the country to safeguard against losing his major support base in the last election, the Mt Kenya region.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Friends of Nairobi National Park launch inaugural photography contest

The non-profit organization, established in 1995, hopes the contest will raise awareness about sustainability in the country’s conservation efforts.

57 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki: Govt open to criticism by clergy, non-state actors

His comments came in response to a scathing statement by the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) DP Kindiki affirms govt openness to input from church

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) Gachagua urges respect for the clergy when they voice concerns of national interest

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

1 hour ago
Gachagua, who has previously clashed with Sakaja, urged the Governor to meet with the Wakulima market traders' leadership to explore alternatives. Gachagua, who has previously clashed with Sakaja, urged the Governor to meet with the Wakulima market traders' leadership to explore alternatives.

NATIONAL NEWS

Stop using chiefs, police to monitor sermons: Gachagua

Gachagua alleged that chiefs have been directed by certain state forces to monitor sermons by the clergy as a means of intimidation.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

National Biosafety Authority assures Senators of safety of GMO products in the country

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 – The National Biosafety Authority(NBA) has assured Senators and Kenyans in general of the GMOs and their derived products in...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Stop attack on clergy, it will lead to your downfall, Gachagua warns MPs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned President William Ruto’s allies who have criticized the Catholic Bishop for their...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Joseph Muraya Elected CJAK Chairperson, Vows to Champion Journalists’ Rights, Mental Wellness

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 – Joseph Muraya, a seasoned journalist and a leading figure in Kenya’s crime reporting landscape, has been elected as the...

3 hours ago