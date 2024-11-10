We have no bitterness with anybody, what we want is a peaceful country: Gachagua

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 10 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has maintained that he holds no bitterness with anyone including his political rivals following his impeachment from office.

Speaking during a church service in Kahawa West, Nairobi County, Gachagua on Sunday urged Kenyans to remain peaceful despite recent political events that resulted to his impeachment as the Deputy President.

“Express yourself through songs and dance that’s who we are as a people. So I want to say that ourselves, we have no bitterness with anybody what we want is a peaceful country,” he said.

Gachagua however hinted ongoing talks with various groups including the clergy, Professionals and business people stating that in good time he will reveal the outcomes of those dialogues.

“Am holding talks with the clergy including Bishops, Pastors, professionals and business people and the talks are going on well. In good time we will tell you about the outcome for us to plan ourselves in the right way,” he said.

Gachagua urged the clergy to continue praying for the country to remain peaceful stating that all will be well in due time.

“Our case in our house should not be rushed like a stolen bicycle even our churches are saying that they is a place where they got confused go on with the talks so that you will not find yourself here again.A lot of people are asking questions here but I urge you to continue praying for the country and even us,” he stated.

The EX Deputy President previously admitted that he has no beef with President William Ruto asking him to use the remaining time to fulfill his promises to Kenyans.

“Even the president we do not have any problem with him . We want to give him those opportunities for three years, to fulfill the promises he gave,” Gachagua said during a funeral service in Gichugu, Kirinyaga County.

Gachagua emphasized that every leader deserves time to deliver on the commitments made during their campaigns.

Gachagua’s impeachment by the National Assembly was upheld by the Senate, marking a political history in the country.

Following his Impeachment Professor Kithure Kindiki, was sworn in as the new Deputy President in colourful ceremony at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre(KICC) on Friday, 1st November 2024.

