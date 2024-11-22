Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Waiguru condemns stabbing of Woman by Nakuru Pastor

Waiguru called for the speedy apprehension of the pastor who critically injured Wanjku following a domestic dispute in the wake of increasing femicide cases.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21- Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has condemned the stabbing of Florence Wanjiku a woman in Nakuru by her lover, by pastor Elias Njau of Jesus Crusaders Ministry Church at their Kiamunyi home in Rongai Sub-County on Thursday night.

The Governor appealed to the authorities to ensure justice is served even as she wished Wanjiku a quick recovery.

“I wish to condemn the tragic incident in Nakuru, where a man attacked his wife over a domestic dispute. Whatever the disagreement, we should never resort to violence. Gender-based violence has no place in our society,” She stated.

Waiguru’s appeal comes a day after President William Ruto urged the society to change the upbringing of the boy child, to responsible and moral upright men.

Njau reportedly fled after the attack, even as nighbours intervened to rescue her two children, aged two and ten, whom he allegedly tried to harm.

Wanjiku, who co-invests with Njau in real estate, is hospitalized under tight security as her family fears further attacks.

Police have recorded her statement as investigations continue.

The attack occurred hours after President William Ruto condemned rising cases of gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide.

Nakuru County Chief Officer for Gender, Gladys Kamuren, urged calm and patience as police pursue the suspect.

She called for peaceful conflict resolution, emphasizing, “Now we have a woman fighting for her life and a fugitive on the run.”

Senior officials from JCM distanced the church from the incident, affirming their commitment to family values.

During his state of the nation address on Thursday, the President underscored this as efforts to combat the increasing cases of femicide and Gender Based Violence cases witnessed in the country.

Ruto called on a collective contribution ranging from leaders to households to ensure the boy child will never need to affirm their masculinity at the expense of women but instead contribute to making our society just, safe, equal and inclusive.

