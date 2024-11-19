Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

(VIDEO) Ruto: Kenya will succeed, critics will be confounded and our nation’s enemies will be put to shame!

Published

About The Author

MOSES MUOKI

A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling stories that educate, captivate, and entertain. He strives to push the boundaries of visual journalism, one shutter-click at a time.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Ruto has been under pressure from the Gen Z who have been seeking accountability in what led him to dissolve his Cabinet on July 11, 2024 Ruto has been under pressure from the Gen Z who have been seeking accountability in what led him to dissolve his Cabinet on July 11, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto vows sanctions for failure, waste as he signs performance contracts

Ruto announced that at the end of each financial year, every Cabinet Secretary will receive a performance report card reflecting their ministry's achievements.

2 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LIVE: Ruto signs fresh perfomance contracts with CSs, PSs

President William Ruto is presiding over the event at State House Nairobi

1 hour ago

CHURCH & POLITICS

Catholic Church to refund Ruto Sh2.6mn donation over ethical concerns

The church, in a statement on Monday evening, also said it will be refunding Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja Sh200,000 he donated when he accompanied...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC summons Moi University VC Kosgei over Sh2.1bn graft claims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has summoned Moi University Vice Chancellor Isaac Kosgei as part of an investigation...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Anglican Church joins Catholic Bishops in calling for govt accountability

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 –The Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) has expressed strong support for the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) in their...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Chaos as Kirinyaga MCAs disagree over removal of Majority Leader Kibinga

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 18 – Chaos were on Monday erupted at the Kirinyaga County Assembly after Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) disagreed over...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Governors warn of total shutdown should parliament fail to agree on funds

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – The Council of Governors (COG) has warned that the delay in disbursement of funds to devolved units could disrupt...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyanza church leaders demand action from President Ruto

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 18 – A section of Nyanza church leaders have backed the position of the Catholic Bishops as they issued eight irreducible...

22 hours ago