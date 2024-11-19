Kenya
(VIDEO) Ruto: Kenya will succeed, critics will be confounded and our nation’s enemies will be put to shame!
NATIONAL NEWS
Ruto announced that at the end of each financial year, every Cabinet Secretary will receive a performance report card reflecting their ministry's achievements.
NATIONAL NEWS
President William Ruto is presiding over the event at State House Nairobi
CHURCH & POLITICS
The church, in a statement on Monday evening, also said it will be refunding Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja Sh200,000 he donated when he accompanied...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has summoned Moi University Vice Chancellor Isaac Kosgei as part of an investigation...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 –The Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) has expressed strong support for the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) in their...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 18 – Chaos were on Monday erupted at the Kirinyaga County Assembly after Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) disagreed over...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – The Council of Governors (COG) has warned that the delay in disbursement of funds to devolved units could disrupt...
NATIONAL NEWS
KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 18 – A section of Nyanza church leaders have backed the position of the Catholic Bishops as they issued eight irreducible...