Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) President Ruto urges clergy to be factual while engaging in matters of public interest

Published


About The Author

MOSES MUOKI

A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling stories that educate, captivate, and entertain. He strives to push the boundaries of visual journalism, one shutter-click at a time.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges universities to specialise in core areas of academic strength

The President said each university will nurture certain disciplines and curve out a niche that will allow them to thrive in the modern world. 

26 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Digital service tax aimed at tech giants not Kenyans:CS Mbadi

It shall be payable to non-residents through a business carried out over a digital marketplace whose income from the provision of services is derived...

32 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges clergy to be factual while engaging in matters of public interest

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – President William Ruto has lauded the ongoing conversation about the state of affairs in the country but cautioned against...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila:National Assembly plotting power grab in the revenue allocation impasse

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 15 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Leader Raila Odinga has pushed for an urgent resolution on the revenue allocation impasse...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Judiciary making strides in justice delivery despite budget gaps – CJ Koome

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – The Judiciary has recorded an upward trajectory in the administration of justice despite budgetary constraints, reflecting an institution that...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senators investigating fraud by private insurance companies in the Sh6.3bn police contract

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – Senators have initiated investigations on medical fraud following links of collusion between Social Health Insurance Fund(SHIF) and Medical Insurance...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi urges motorists to observe road safety rules as the festive season approaches

Musalia directed law enforcement agencies to sustain their crackdown on rogue road users as a measure of enhancing safety.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to launch labour recruitment drive for jobs abroad

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – The government is set to roll out a major labour recruitment drive starting November 18 through to December 6,...

3 hours ago