(VIDEO) President Ruto urges clergy to be factual while engaging in matters of public interest
The President said each university will nurture certain disciplines and curve out a niche that will allow them to thrive in the modern world.
It shall be payable to non-residents through a business carried out over a digital marketplace whose income from the provision of services is derived...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – President William Ruto has lauded the ongoing conversation about the state of affairs in the country but cautioned against...
NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 15 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Leader Raila Odinga has pushed for an urgent resolution on the revenue allocation impasse...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – The Judiciary has recorded an upward trajectory in the administration of justice despite budgetary constraints, reflecting an institution that...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – Senators have initiated investigations on medical fraud following links of collusion between Social Health Insurance Fund(SHIF) and Medical Insurance...
Musalia directed law enforcement agencies to sustain their crackdown on rogue road users as a measure of enhancing safety.
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – The government is set to roll out a major labour recruitment drive starting November 18 through to December 6,...