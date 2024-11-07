(VIDEO) Police do not kidnap or abduct civilians – IG Kanja

Popular
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 7 – Parties involved in South Sudan’s peace process have agreed to resume mediation in Nairobi to address outstanding issues. The...
Kenya’s Communications Authority Under Fire Over Lack of Consumer Protections for Data Expiries, Internet Disruptions
NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 7 – The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) is in the spotlight over insufficient measures to protect consumers from data bundle...
NAIROBI,Kenya,Nov 6—Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has condoled with the family of a deceased police officer who was attached to the Harambee House Annex office....
University Fund Chief Executive Officer George Monari dismissed assertions on free education for varsity students saying its not economically viable at the moment.
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 6 – Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has urged Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to draw lessons from the...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 6 – Taxpayers might continue losing billions to ghost students due to the lack of a legal framework compelling universities to...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 6 – President William Ruto is set to jet off to Juba today for an official visit to consolidate the South...
NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 6 – High Ranking police officers will be held criminally responsible for serious offenses committed by their juniors if Members of...