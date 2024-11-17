NATIONAL NEWS
(VIDEO) Gachagua urges respect for the clergy when they voice concerns of national interest
Popular
More on Capital News
NATIONAL NEWS
Gachagua alleged that chiefs have been directed by certain state forces to monitor sermons by the clergy as a means of intimidation.
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 – The National Biosafety Authority(NBA) has assured Senators and Kenyans in general of the GMOs and their derived products in...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned President William Ruto’s allies who have criticized the Catholic Bishop for their...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 – Joseph Muraya, a seasoned journalist and a leading figure in Kenya’s crime reporting landscape, has been elected as the...
NATIONAL NEWS
KISII, Kenya, Nov 17 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has issued a warning of a nationwide strike unless the government...
NATIONAL NEWS
EMBU, Kenya, Nov 17 – President William Ruto has announced that the government will review the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) program to address concerns...
NATIONAL NEWS
SIAYA, Kenya, Nov 17 – The Kenya defence forces retirees have been urged to ensure safe custody of their documents which are invaluable in...
NATIONAL NEWS
KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 17 – A call has been made to increase the number of diabetologists who specializes in the treatment of diabetes as...