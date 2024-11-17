(VIDEO) DP Kindiki affirms govt openness to input from church

Popular
More on Capital News
NATIONAL NEWS
His comments came in response to a scathing statement by the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops.
NATIONAL NEWS
About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...
NATIONAL NEWS
Gachagua alleged that chiefs have been directed by certain state forces to monitor sermons by the clergy as a means of intimidation.
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 – The National Biosafety Authority(NBA) has assured Senators and Kenyans in general of the GMOs and their derived products in...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned President William Ruto’s allies who have criticized the Catholic Bishop for their...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 – Joseph Muraya, a seasoned journalist and a leading figure in Kenya’s crime reporting landscape, has been elected as the...
NATIONAL NEWS
KISII, Kenya, Nov 17 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has issued a warning of a nationwide strike unless the government...
NATIONAL NEWS
EMBU, Kenya, Nov 17 – President William Ruto has announced that the government will review the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) program to address concerns...