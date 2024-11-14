(VIDEO) Catholic Bishops warn of declining confidence in govt over culture of lies

Popular
NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 14- The Ministry of Health says a total of 3.6 million children have been vaccinated of the second polio dose translating...
NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 14- New Uasin Gishu Deputy Governor Evans Kapkea will be sworn in following a gazettement by Governor Jonathan Bii. Kapkea will...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 14 – The Deputy government spokesperson Mwanaisha Chidzuga has urged Bodaboda riders at Ngong division, Kajiado county to be the Social...
KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 14 – A Netherlands organization in collaboration with the County Government of Kisumu has launched an ambitious program to the tune...
NPS, Africa International University Launch Psychosocial Support Program to tackle mental health day in officers
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 —The National Police Service(NPS) launched a new Psychosocial Support Training Program in a move towards addressing mental health challenges affecting...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13—An initiative involving three East African countries aimed at consolidating peace efforts and fighting violent extremism was rolled in Nairobi on...
NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 13-National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has taken helm of the Bureau of East Africa Community Speaker amidst challenges facing the region...