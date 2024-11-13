Kenya
(VIDEO) Azimio coalition in talks with like-minded parties as it seeks to consolidate Opposition – Kalonzo
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – All tenders less than one billion shillings will henceforth be exclusive to local companies, should parliament give nod to...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – Police are investigating the murder of a 19 – year-old woman whose mutilated body was discovered in a banana...
NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 13 – National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has outlined a comprehensive package of legislative reforms aimed at fostering economic growth...
NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 13- Police have arrested a suspect believed to have killed his employer on Sunday, at Njathaini area in Kasarani. In a...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – Social Health Authority (SHA) Chief Executive Officer Elijah Wachira has been suspended to allow for ongoing investigations. According to...
NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 13-Police have arrested the seventh suspect in connection with the recent murder of Wells Fargo’s Human Resource Manager, Willis Ayieko. According...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13—The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has warned of heavy rains in several parts of the country starting Wednesday. The department forecasts...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – A police officer has been arrested escorting nine Ethiopian in Samburu after failing to provide proper documentation allowing them...