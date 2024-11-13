Connect with us

(VIDEO) Azimio coalition in talks with like-minded parties as it seeks to consolidate Opposition – Kalonzo

MOSES MUOKI

A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling stories that educate, captivate, and entertain. He strives to push the boundaries of visual journalism, one shutter-click at a time.

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt seeks MPs nod on proposal to bar foreign firms access to tenders below Sh1bn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – All tenders less than one billion shillings will henceforth be exclusive to local companies, should parliament give nod to...

28 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police probing murder of 19-year-old woman in Kiambaa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – Police are investigating the murder of a 19 – year-old woman whose mutilated body was discovered in a banana...

32 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ichung’wah unveils legislative reforms to boost economy

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 13 – National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has outlined a comprehensive package of legislative reforms aimed at fostering economic growth...

58 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police arrest suspect who killed employer in Kasarani

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 13- Police have arrested a suspect believed to have killed his employer on Sunday, at Njathaini area in Kasarani. In a...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

SHA CEO Elijah Wachira suspended to pave way for investigations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – Social Health Authority (SHA) Chief Executive Officer Elijah Wachira has been suspended to allow for ongoing investigations. According to...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Another suspect in connection with Wells Fargo manager Willis Ayieko’s murder arrested

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 13-Police have arrested the seventh suspect in connection with the recent murder of Wells Fargo’s Human Resource Manager, Willis Ayieko. According...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Met department issues heavy rains advisory across the country

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13—The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has warned of heavy rains in several parts of the country starting Wednesday. The department forecasts...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police officer arrested escorting 9 Ethiopians illegally in the country

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – A police officer has been arrested escorting nine Ethiopian in Samburu after failing to provide proper documentation allowing them...

2 hours ago