Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

USA returns 1400 looted artefacts to India. Photo Courtesy: https://manhattanda.org/

World

US Returns Over 1,400 Stolen Artefacts Worth $10 Million to India

The artefacts were recovered through ongoing investigations into criminal trafficking networks, including those linked to Subhash Kapoor, an alleged antiquities trafficker, and convicted dealer Nancy Wiener, according to a statement from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Published

NEW YORK, Nov 20 – The United States has repatriated more than 1,400 looted artefacts worth $10 million to India, marking a significant step in the fight against cultural heritage trafficking.

The artefacts were recovered through ongoing investigations into criminal trafficking networks, including those linked to Subhash Kapoor, an alleged antiquities trafficker, and convicted dealer Nancy Wiener, according to a statement from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The handover ceremony included officials from both countries, with representatives from the Consulate General of India in New York and the Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) Cultural Property, Art, and Antiquities Group.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg emphasized the commitment to combating antiquities trafficking, stating, “We will continue to investigate the many trafficking networks that have targeted Indian cultural heritage.”

William S. Walker, HSI New York Special Agent in Charge, called the repatriation a victory in a multi-year international investigation. He reaffirmed HSI’s dedication to dismantling smuggling networks and ensuring accountability for those profiting from looted artefacts.

The returned antiquities span nearly 4,000 years, from 2000 BCE to 1900 CE, and originate from various parts of India. Many are terracotta artefacts from Eastern India, while others include stone, metal, wood, and ivory works.

This is not the first instance of repatriation. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in September, the U.S. returned 297 antiquities, some of which were showcased in a symbolic ceremony involving President Joe Biden.

PM Modi thanked the U.S. for its continued support, noting that these artefacts represent India’s deep cultural heritage and consciousness. Over the years, the U.S. has returned hundreds of stolen artefacts to India, including 157 in September 2021 and 105 in June 2023.

The collaborative efforts between U.S. authorities and India underscore the importance of preserving cultural heritage and holding traffickers accountable.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

AGENCIES

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Xi, Biden agree to continue to stabilize China-U.S. relations

The two presidents spoke positively about the important role of China-U.S. strategic communication, regular contact between the respective diplomatic and security teams, and dialogue...

2 days ago

Haiti Mission

US delivers APCs to support Kenya-led Haiti security mission

The State Department stated that the Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) will double the MSS fleet and enhance the mobility of Haitian National Police officers.

November 8, 2024

Fifth Estate

Why the U.S. Should Reconsider Arming Taiwan

The October 26 announcement from the Pentagon, which includes advanced missile systems and radar technology for Taiwan, has already drawn strong criticism from Beijing,...

October 27, 2024

KENYA US RELATIONS

US Ambassador Whitman, IG Kanja discuss enhanced US-Kenya law enforcement cooperation

The discussions, held at IG Kanja’s office in Jogoo House, also focused on capacity building and the training of Kenyan police officers.

October 4, 2024

CHINA DAILY

Fed moves set to give PBOC more options: China Daily

Possible measures include a reduction in the reserve requirement ratio — the proportion of deposits banks must keep as reserves, or a cut in...

September 19, 2024

CHINA DAILY

Beijing santions US military companies for arm sales to Taiwan: China Daily

The sanctions came after the US Department of Defense's Defense Security Cooperation Agency confirmed on Tuesday that the US State Department had approved a...

September 19, 2024

Africa

Kagame Calls for African Union Reforms Before Pursuing UNSC Permanent Seats

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 — Rwandan President Paul Kagame has stressed the need for comprehensive reforms within the African Union (AU) before Africa can...

September 14, 2024

CHINA DAILY

China, US commit to COP29 success in Beijing talks: China Daily

The announcement came after a three-day meeting of the China-US Working Group on Enhancing Climate Action in the 2020s, hosted by China in Beijing...

September 10, 2024