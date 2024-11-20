US Returns Over 1,400 Stolen Artefacts Worth $10 Million to India

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW YORK, Nov 20 – The United States has repatriated more than 1,400 looted artefacts worth $10 million to India, marking a significant step in the fight against cultural heritage trafficking.

The artefacts were recovered through ongoing investigations into criminal trafficking networks, including those linked to Subhash Kapoor, an alleged antiquities trafficker, and convicted dealer Nancy Wiener, according to a statement from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

The handover ceremony included officials from both countries, with representatives from the Consulate General of India in New York and the Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) Cultural Property, Art, and Antiquities Group.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg emphasized the commitment to combating antiquities trafficking, stating, “We will continue to investigate the many trafficking networks that have targeted Indian cultural heritage.”

William S. Walker, HSI New York Special Agent in Charge, called the repatriation a victory in a multi-year international investigation. He reaffirmed HSI’s dedication to dismantling smuggling networks and ensuring accountability for those profiting from looted artefacts.

The returned antiquities span nearly 4,000 years, from 2000 BCE to 1900 CE, and originate from various parts of India. Many are terracotta artefacts from Eastern India, while others include stone, metal, wood, and ivory works.

This is not the first instance of repatriation. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in September, the U.S. returned 297 antiquities, some of which were showcased in a symbolic ceremony involving President Joe Biden.

PM Modi thanked the U.S. for its continued support, noting that these artefacts represent India’s deep cultural heritage and consciousness. Over the years, the U.S. has returned hundreds of stolen artefacts to India, including 157 in September 2021 and 105 in June 2023.

The collaborative efforts between U.S. authorities and India underscore the importance of preserving cultural heritage and holding traffickers accountable.

