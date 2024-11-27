Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

US Reaffirms Support for Peaceful Protests in Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions

Published

WASHINGTON, USA Nov 27 – The United States supports the right of Pakistani citizens to protest peacefully, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller affirmed on Monday during a media briefing.

Miller emphasized the US commitment to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association in Pakistan and globally. “We encourage protesters to demonstrate peacefully and avoid violence.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At the same time, we urge Pakistani authorities to uphold human rights, fundamental freedoms, and adherence to Pakistan’s laws and constitution while maintaining law and order,” he stated.

The remarks come amid escalating tensions in Islamabad, where protests have intensified following the detention of PTI founder Imran Khan. Defying government roadblocks, PTI supporters entered the capital in convoys, demanding Khan’s release.

The unrest led to the martyrdom of two police personnel, including Constable Muhammad Mubashir Bilal, after reportedly being attacked by demonstrators.

Miller reiterated the US position on peaceful protests and called for restraint from both protesters and authorities. “It is vital that human rights are safeguarded while ensuring public safety and order,” he added.

About The Author

AGENCIES

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

China Urges Action Against Attackers Targeting Chinese Nationals in Pakistan

Oct 29 – Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, has called for accountability and justice for those behind recent attacks on Chinese nationals working...

October 29, 2024

World

Over 1 Million Children Miss Polio Vaccinations in Pakistan as Cases Surge

The resurgence underscores the fragility of Pakistan’s decades-long fight against polio, a disease that can cause paralysis and, in severe cases, claim lives.

October 27, 2024

World

Pakistan’s Economic Woes Deepen as Inflation and Unemployment Crisis Escalates

Sep 18 – Amid worsening economic conditions, Pakistan’s citizens continue to grapple with rampant inflation and rising unemployment, leaving basic necessities increasingly out of...

September 18, 2024

World

Sikh-Pakistani Muslim Social Media Conflict Underscores Need for Dialogue and Peacebuilding

Sep 14 – The recent social media conflict between sections of the Sikh and Pakistani Muslim communities highlights the complexities of managing intercultural tensions...

September 14, 2024

World

At Least 3 Killed as Security Forces Clash with Protesters in Muzaffarabad

Muzaffarabad, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, May 16 – At least three people were killed and six others injured when security forces opened fire on protesters during...

May 17, 2024

World

Six Killed, Including Pakistani Security Guard, in Knife Attack at Sydney Shopping Mall

Apr 17 – Tragedy struck in a Sydney shopping mall over the weekend as five women and a Pakistani man lost their lives in...

April 17, 2024

World

UN Experts Decry Lack of Protection for Minority Women and Girls in Pakistan

The experts emphasized the alarming prevalence of human rights violations against young women and girls from religious minority backgrounds, condemning acts such as forced...

April 14, 2024

World

UN Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

The council members reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

March 30, 2024