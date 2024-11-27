US Reaffirms Support for Peaceful Protests in Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WASHINGTON, USA Nov 27 – The United States supports the right of Pakistani citizens to protest peacefully, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller affirmed on Monday during a media briefing.

Miller emphasized the US commitment to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association in Pakistan and globally. “We encourage protesters to demonstrate peacefully and avoid violence.

At the same time, we urge Pakistani authorities to uphold human rights, fundamental freedoms, and adherence to Pakistan’s laws and constitution while maintaining law and order,” he stated.

The remarks come amid escalating tensions in Islamabad, where protests have intensified following the detention of PTI founder Imran Khan. Defying government roadblocks, PTI supporters entered the capital in convoys, demanding Khan’s release.

The unrest led to the martyrdom of two police personnel, including Constable Muhammad Mubashir Bilal, after reportedly being attacked by demonstrators.

Miller reiterated the US position on peaceful protests and called for restraint from both protesters and authorities. “It is vital that human rights are safeguarded while ensuring public safety and order,” he added.

About The Author