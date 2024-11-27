US Embassay to close Thursday for Thanksgiving

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27—The United States Embassy in Nairobi has announced that it will close on Thursday to celebrate Thanksgiving Day, a holiday dedicated to giving thanks for the blessings and harvests of the past year.

Thanksgiving Day is one of the most cherished holidays in the United States. US citizens celebrate it annually with family gatherings, feasts, and moments of gratitude. The holiday falls on the fourth Thursday of November each year.

“The Embassy will be closed Thursday, November 28, 2024, to celebrate #ThanksgivingDay. We are thankful for our Kenyan friends. #HappyThanksgiving,” read the notice.

Thanksgiving’s history, meaning, and significance are deeply rooted in American tradition, which has evolved over time.

It has grown to hold much deeper historical and cultural significance over the years, especially as a time for families to come together.

The day traces its origins to the 1621 harvest feast shared by the Pilgrims in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Originally, it was a time for farmers to give thanks to God for a successful autumn harvest.

President Franklin Roosevelt, who sought to ensure consistency in the celebration of the occasion, formalized it in 1940 .

The embassy’s closure will affect those seeking urgent consular services, such as passport replacements, visa processing, and citizenship matters.

Additionally, individuals needing services from federal institutions in the US or planning to travel to the US should also anticipate closures for the holiday.

Services like emergency passport replacements, birth reports for children born abroad, and visa assistance are among those impacted by the shutdown.

Many Kenyans rely on the embassy for navigating legal, medical, and bureaucratic matters, making the brief closure an inconvenience for some.

