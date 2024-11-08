Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

INL also provided additional law enforcement tools to support the Multinational Security Support (MSS) forces working alongside Haitian National Police officers to combat deadly gangs in Haiti.

Haiti Mission

US delivers APCs to support Kenya-led Haiti security mission

The State Department stated that the Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) will double the MSS fleet and enhance the mobility of Haitian National Police officers.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 8 – The United States Department of Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) has delivered Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) to the Haitian National Police (HNP) to support the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti.

The State Department stated that the Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) will double the MSS fleet and enhance the mobility of Haitian National Police officers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) arrived in Haiti to double the MSS fleet and enhance mobility, along with other assistance,” the State Department revealed.

INL also provided additional law enforcement tools to support the Multinational Security Support (MSS) forces working alongside Haitian National Police officers to combat deadly gangs in Haiti.

According to the U.S. Department Bureau, this support demonstrates the agency’s ongoing commitment to addressing the pressing security and humanitarian needs of the unstable Caribbean country.

“A well-equipped MSS is critical for bolstering the anti-gang efforts of the HNP. The United States remains committed to supporting the Haitian people in achieving stability that can lead to a Haitian-led political solution through free and fair elections,” it added.

On September 28, 2024, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) extended the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti to October 2, 2025, to build on the progress achieved by the MSS mission.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), Kenyan officers deployed in Haiti will continue collaborating closely with the Haitian National Police Force and other organizations supporting the MSS mission to help restore peace and stability.

“The National Police Service reaffirms its commitment to international law enforcement, working closely with the people of Haiti and partners supporting the MSS to ensure peace and security in Haiti,” NPS stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) in Haiti has continued to urge gangs in the Caribbean nation to lay down their weapons and surrender as it begins operations in neighborhoods of Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince.

Haiti has been grappling with a surge in violence since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021 at his private residence in Port-au-Prince, triggering calls for security intervention.

The United Nations’ International Organization for Migration estimates that more than 578,000 Haitians have fled their homes since 2021 due to gang violence.

About The Author

WANGECHI PURITY

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

DIG Lagat in Nakuru for meeting with regional police bosses

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 8 – Deputy Inspector General of Kenya police Eliud Lagat will Friday hold a meeting with police commanders in Rift Valley...

38 seconds ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan troops in DRC praised for professionalism

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 8 – Kenyan troops deployed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) under the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission (MONUSCO)...

20 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Blinken phones President Ruto, lauds Kenya’s Haiti peace mission

In a telephone conversation with President William Ruto, Blinken underscored the need to restore peace and security to the Haitian people.

33 mins ago

Africa

Electric vehicles in Africa: what’s needed to grow the sector

Electric vehicles could help solve these problems but they’ve been slow to take off in the region. Its biggest economy, South Africa, had only...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kindiki confident next Interior CS will tackle rising abductions, femicide cases

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 7 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has expressed confidence that his successor as Cabinet Secretary for the Interior will address emerging...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Kindiki proud of success in combating terrorism, banditry as Interior CS

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 7 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, formerly Interior Cabinet Secretary, on Thursday, reflected on his tenure’s achievements in the fight against...

17 hours ago

KENYA US RELATIONS

I Serve at the President’s Request, Meg Whitman Says Amid Mounting Pressure from Kenyans

Critics have questioned her silence on issues such as perceived corruption, extrajudicial killings, and abductions, particularly after the June GenZ movement protests, during which...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

29 people reportedly abducted still missing as police deny involvement

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja stated that 57 people were reported to have been kidnapped and abducted since the GenZ protests

17 hours ago