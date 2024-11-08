US delivers APCs to support Kenya-led Haiti security mission

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 8 – The United States Department of Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) has delivered Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) to the Haitian National Police (HNP) to support the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti.

The State Department stated that the Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) will double the MSS fleet and enhance the mobility of Haitian National Police officers.

“The Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) arrived in Haiti to double the MSS fleet and enhance mobility, along with other assistance,” the State Department revealed.

INL also provided additional law enforcement tools to support the Multinational Security Support (MSS) forces working alongside Haitian National Police officers to combat deadly gangs in Haiti.

According to the U.S. Department Bureau, this support demonstrates the agency’s ongoing commitment to addressing the pressing security and humanitarian needs of the unstable Caribbean country.

“A well-equipped MSS is critical for bolstering the anti-gang efforts of the HNP. The United States remains committed to supporting the Haitian people in achieving stability that can lead to a Haitian-led political solution through free and fair elections,” it added.

On September 28, 2024, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) extended the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti to October 2, 2025, to build on the progress achieved by the MSS mission.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), Kenyan officers deployed in Haiti will continue collaborating closely with the Haitian National Police Force and other organizations supporting the MSS mission to help restore peace and stability.

“The National Police Service reaffirms its commitment to international law enforcement, working closely with the people of Haiti and partners supporting the MSS to ensure peace and security in Haiti,” NPS stated.

The Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) in Haiti has continued to urge gangs in the Caribbean nation to lay down their weapons and surrender as it begins operations in neighborhoods of Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince.

Haiti has been grappling with a surge in violence since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021 at his private residence in Port-au-Prince, triggering calls for security intervention.

The United Nations’ International Organization for Migration estimates that more than 578,000 Haitians have fled their homes since 2021 due to gang violence.

