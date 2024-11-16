Uhuru steers off Ruto-Gachagua acrimony, urges respect and peace

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 16 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has implored politicians to shun tribal politics and focus on uniting Kenyans urging the political class to shun dividing the country along tribal lines.

The Former President who has shied from local public forums since his preferred successor Raila Odinga lost in the 2022 general elections made appearance during the installation of Rt. Reverend Peter Kimani as Embu Diocese Bishop.

This comes amidst the removal of Rigathi Gachagua as the Deputy President with allegations amounting to tribalism over ‘shareholder narrative’ having been upheld among five charges that edged him out of office.

“I would like to say that am in agreement with what the Deputy President Kindiki Kithure has said.Lets pray for peace, harmony between leaders and the people,” Uhuru stated.

“As leaders and love each other, we are all Kenyans and we will not prosper when we are divided and are attacking each other with words,” he said.

The Former President who retired from local politics in 2022 after completing his two presidential terms steered off from politics even as his political backyard reels from Gachagua’s impeachment as the Deputy President.

“I don’t have a lot to say nowadays ,I don’t have a lot of stories. I just watch tv and listen to radio,” he said.

Kenyatta hinged on the clarion call from the Catholic leaders for the government to respect the electorate saying any disdain by the elected leaders to the public is unwarranted.

“As the Bishops have said, let the leaders respect the people and they will revert the respect,” the Former President said.

