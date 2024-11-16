Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru steers off Ruto-Gachagua acrimony, urges respect and peace

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 16 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has implored politicians to shun tribal politics and focus on uniting Kenyans urging the political class to shun dividing the country along tribal lines.

The Former President who has shied from local public forums since his preferred successor Raila Odinga lost in the 2022 general elections made appearance during the installation of Rt. Reverend Peter Kimani as Embu Diocese Bishop.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This comes amidst the removal of Rigathi Gachagua as the Deputy President with allegations amounting to tribalism over ‘shareholder narrative’ having been upheld among five charges that edged him out of office.

“I would like to say that am in agreement with what the Deputy President Kindiki Kithure has said.Lets pray for peace, harmony between leaders and the people,” Uhuru stated.

“As leaders and love each other, we are all Kenyans and we will not prosper when we are divided and are attacking each other with words,” he said.

The Former President who retired from local politics in 2022 after completing his two presidential terms steered off from politics even as his political backyard reels from Gachagua’s impeachment as the Deputy President.

“I don’t have a lot to say nowadays ,I don’t have a lot of stories. I just watch tv and listen to radio,” he said.

Kenyatta hinged on the clarion call from the Catholic leaders for the government to respect the electorate saying any disdain by the elected leaders to the public is unwarranted.

“As the Bishops have said, let the leaders respect the people and they will revert the respect,” the Former President said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) Uhuru calls on leaders to respect each other and embrace harmony for the benefit of the country

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

4 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) President Ruto hits reconciliatory tone with Catholic clergy pledging to look at concerns raised

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

9 mins ago

Kenya

Gachagua snubbed at Embu Bishop’s event as Ruto, Uhuru speak

Arriving early at the event, Gachagua received no special treatment, even walking through muddy grounds to reach his seat.

36 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi defends govt decision to offer Gates Foundation diplomatic immunity amid public outcry

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16-The government has defended the its decision to grant the Bill and Gates Foundation diplomatic immunity citing ‘significant’ development support. Prime...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IN PICTURES: Ruto, Uhuru reunite in Embu as Gachagua takes backseat at Bishop’s installation

President William Ruto on Saturday shared a platform with his once-estranged former Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, who was impeached in October 2024. The event, marking...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

New sugar Act to kick off next week

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 16 – The Sugar Bill, recently assented into law by President William Ruto is set for operationalization by 21st, November this...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyandarua MCAs disown impeachment Motion against Governor

NYANDARUA, Kenya, Nov 16 – A section of Members of County Assembly of Nyandarua have distanced themselves from the purported and much publicized impeachment...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto, Uhuru reunite in Embu as Gachagua takes backseat at Bishop’s installation

President William Ruto, former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua sharing a platform in Embu is notable, given their strained relationships.

5 hours ago