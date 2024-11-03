Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CCTV images from an incident in Eastleigh where a Ugandan househelp aided a robbery in which another househelp was seriously injured. /DCI.

Top stories

Ugandan Househelp Aids Intruder in Shocking Eastleigh Assault and Theft

The assailant, also a Ugandan national, proceeded to the apartment on the sixth floor, where he brutally attacked 20-year-old house-help Hakimo Muhidin, who is of Somali descent.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya — Authorities are investigating a shocking home invasion and assault that took place on Friday at an apartment in Nairobi’s Eastleigh.

An individual armed with a hammer managed to access the building, aided by a house-help named Everlyne, identified as a Ugandan national who had recently joined the household at Ushirika Tower.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The assailant, also a Ugandan national, proceeded to the apartment on the sixth floor, where he brutally attacked 20-year-old house-help Hakimo Muhidin, who is of Somali descent.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said investigations have revealed that Everlyne actively facilitated the entry and may have assisted in the assault and subsequent robbery.

During the violent encounter, several valuable items were stolen, including gold jewellery, an undisclosed amount of cash in both Kenyan shillings and U.S. dollars, and four laptops belonging to the household.

Hakimo sustained severe injuries, including a broken tooth, head trauma, and injuries to her hands and legs. She also bore whipping marks across her back.

“After receiving medical treatment, she has been discharged and is now recuperating at a relative’s residence,” the DCI said.

Everlyne, who had been employed by the household for only three weeks prior to the incident, fled the scene with the attacker following the assault and theft. Police are calling on the public for help in locating the suspects.

At the time of the break-in, the tenant—a Somali man—was out with his children, while his wife was reportedly in India for medical treatment. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We are asking residents who might have seen or heard anything to reach out. Any piece of information, no matter how small, could be crucial,” police said.

About The Author

EDITORIAL DESK

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Two Suspected Robbers Shot Dead in Nairobi’s Kilimani area

Crime has been on the rise in various parts of the city, where armed criminals target motorists, break homes and even waylay pedestrians.

12 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI Honoured for Excellence in Tax Enforcement and Recovery

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2—The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has been honoured by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) for its exceptional contributions to tax...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

East African Detectives Complete Cybercrime Training in Nairobi to Tackle Online SGBV

The training at the Nairobi's National Criminal Investigations Academy (NCIA) brought together detectives from from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Seychelles.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Siaya woman arrested with slain Wells Fargo HR Manager’s firearm dies in hospital

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30 – A woman arrested in possession of the firearm belonging to slain Wells Fargo Human Resources Manager Willis Ayieko has...

3 days ago

County News

Second Suspect Arrested in Kisumu Killing of Two Men Over Toilet Proceeds

The victims of the July 1 incident were identified by police as Evans Opiyo and Mohammed Saleh.

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI Denies Allegations of Unauthorized Surveillance with Telcos

This follows a recent exposé in the Nation alleging that state agencies and telecom companies had been accessing call data and location information to...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI launch hunt for murder suspect after fatal carwash stabbing

George Kuria, reportedly stabbed 29-year-old John Olando at Kiamaiko's Valley Bridge Carwash after the victim intervened in a domestic squabble with his wife.

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Council of Governors protest arrest of Tana River Governor Godhana

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said Godhana was arrested for interrogation after failing to honour the summons by DCI detectives who have questioned...

October 13, 2024