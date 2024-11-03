Ugandan Househelp Aids Intruder in Shocking Eastleigh Assault and Theft

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya — Authorities are investigating a shocking home invasion and assault that took place on Friday at an apartment in Nairobi’s Eastleigh.

An individual armed with a hammer managed to access the building, aided by a house-help named Everlyne, identified as a Ugandan national who had recently joined the household at Ushirika Tower.

The assailant, also a Ugandan national, proceeded to the apartment on the sixth floor, where he brutally attacked 20-year-old house-help Hakimo Muhidin, who is of Somali descent.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said investigations have revealed that Everlyne actively facilitated the entry and may have assisted in the assault and subsequent robbery.

During the violent encounter, several valuable items were stolen, including gold jewellery, an undisclosed amount of cash in both Kenyan shillings and U.S. dollars, and four laptops belonging to the household.

Hakimo sustained severe injuries, including a broken tooth, head trauma, and injuries to her hands and legs. She also bore whipping marks across her back.

“After receiving medical treatment, she has been discharged and is now recuperating at a relative’s residence,” the DCI said.

Everlyne, who had been employed by the household for only three weeks prior to the incident, fled the scene with the attacker following the assault and theft. Police are calling on the public for help in locating the suspects.

At the time of the break-in, the tenant—a Somali man—was out with his children, while his wife was reportedly in India for medical treatment. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

“We are asking residents who might have seen or heard anything to reach out. Any piece of information, no matter how small, could be crucial,” police said.

