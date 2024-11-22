Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

FDC leader Kizza Besighye was arraigned before a Martial Court/NP

NATIONAL NEWS

Uganda says it involved Kenya in Kizza Besigye’s arrest

Baryomunsi questioned how the arrest and detention could have happened without the full knowledge and support of the Kenyan State.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21- President Museveni’s Information Minister Chris Baryomunsi has said Uganda reached out to the Kenyan government to facilitate the arrest of Kizza Besigye.

In an interview with Uganda’s local Television station, Baryomunsi questioned how the arrest and detention could have happened without the full knowledge and support of the Kenyan State.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Dr. Kizza Besigye was arrested. The government of Uganda was in touch with the government of Kenya. Otherwise, how would you arrest somebody from the middle of Nairobi and then bring him back to Uganda through the airport or even if it was by land without the full knowledge and support of the state there in Kenya,” said Baryomunsi.

The minister further stated the Security officials who apprehended Uganda’s vocal government critic had prior intelligence information.

He cited personally, together with Besigye, have travelled to Nairobi before but they were never arrested further defending claims of Kenya’s involvement in the arrest.

“Many of us do not consume the intelligence the people who arrested him had,” said Chris.

The minister’s claims come after the Kenyan government spokesman Isaac Mwaura said he was not aware of any such abduction.

Top civil servant in the foreign affairs ministry, Korir Sing’oei, said he had not even been aware Besigye was in the country.

Kizza Besigye recently appeared before a military court in the capital, Kampala, where he denied charges which include the illegal possession of firearms and negotiating to buy arms abroad.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He appeared along with his co-accused, opposition politician Obedi Lutale, who also denied the charges.           

His appearance came after his wife said he was kidnapped in neighboring Kenya last Saturday and sent back home where was being held in a military jail.

Baryomunsi claims also come after National Rainbow Coalition (NARC) Kenya Party leader Martha Karua demanded accountability from Kenyan security agencies regarding the alleged abduction of Ugandan opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye in Nairobi and his subsequent detention in a Ugandan military jail.

She criticized the incident in a statement describing it as a violation of both local and international laws.

About The Author

BRADLEY AGUTU

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Phase 1 of National Jobs Recruitment Program Concludes in Lower Eastern Counties

KITUI, Kenya, Nov 22 – The first phase of the national jobs recruitment program has successfully concluded in the lower eastern counties of Machakos,...

39 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto challenges National Defence University to invest in specialised training

The President urged the university to invest in specialised training that will help tackle emerging security threats

43 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Waiguru condemns stabbing of Woman by Nakuru Pastor

Waiguru called for the speedy apprehension of the pastor who critically injured Wanjku following a domestic dispute in the wake of increasing femicide cases.

54 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court suspends CA, KRA notices on declaration of IMEI numbers

Katiba Institute warned that granting CA and KRA access to mobile service provider data could allow them to monitor individuals’ movements and communications on...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

US demands answers on Besigye’s reported abduction in Nairobi

The State Department's Bureau of African Affairs emphasized the need for transparent explanations about the situation that led to Besigye’s detention, stating that it...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

How Kenya’s evangelical president has fallen out with churches

In the run-up to his victory, some of his most ardent evangelical supporters had dubbed him "David", after the shepherd boy in the Bible...

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto defends spotlight on protests citing need to intercept thugs

President Ruto highlighted that criminals and subversive elements who infiltrate and hijack peaceful protests pose a significant threat to both legitimate protesters and the...

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto vows decisive war on corruption, urges independent institutions to step up efforts

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21-President William Ruto has pledged a vigorous and uncompromising fight against corruption, urging independent institutions responsible for combating graft to intensify...

23 hours ago