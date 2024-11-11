UDA NEC names DP Kithure Kindiki Deputy Party Leader citing Rigathi Gachagua’s unsuitability on account of his impeachment.
NATIONAL NEWS
UDA declares Gachagua unsuitable for office, names Kindiki DPL
UDA’s NEC has named DP Kithure Kindiki Deputy Party Leader citing Rigathi Gachagua’s unsuitability on account of his impeachment.
About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...
