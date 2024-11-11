Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki will now deputize President William Ruto in UDA/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA declares Gachagua unsuitable for office, names Kindiki DPL

UDA’s NEC has named DP Kithure Kindiki Deputy Party Leader citing Rigathi Gachagua’s unsuitability on account of his impeachment.

Published

UDA NEC names DP Kithure Kindiki Deputy Party Leader citing Rigathi Gachagua’s unsuitability on account of his impeachment.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

PHOTOS: President Ruto joins Maa bloc for Maasai Cultural Festival in Samburu

The festival is organized by the County Governments of Narok, Kajiado, and Samburu through the Maa Economic Bloc, under the leadership of Patrick Keturet...

3 days ago

DIPLOMACY

Kindiki flies Skyward-operated Fokker 70 to Gaborone

Registered in Kenya as 5Y-SKX, the 29-year-old jet yet to be branded with Skyward livery was previously operated by Tus Airways in Cyprus and...

3 days ago

Kenya

Kindiki confident next Interior CS will tackle rising abductions, femicide cases

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 7 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has expressed confidence that his successor as Cabinet Secretary for the Interior will address emerging...

4 days ago

Kenya

Kindiki proud of success in combating terrorism, banditry as Interior CS

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 7 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, formerly Interior Cabinet Secretary, on Thursday, reflected on his tenure’s achievements in the fight against...

4 days ago

KENYA US RELATIONS

I Serve at the President’s Request, Meg Whitman Says Amid Mounting Pressure from Kenyans

Critics have questioned her silence on issues such as perceived corruption, extrajudicial killings, and abductions, particularly after the June GenZ movement protests, during which...

4 days ago

Africa

(VIDEO) Ruto and Raila hold meeting with African Heads of Mission accredited to Addis Ababa

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Parties in S. Sudan’s peace process to resume talks in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 7 – Parties involved in South Sudan’s peace process have agreed to resume mediation in Nairobi to address outstanding issues. The...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki condoles with family of late Harambee House police officer

NAIROBI,Kenya,Nov 6—Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has condoled with the family of a deceased police officer who was attached to the Harambee House Annex office....

5 days ago