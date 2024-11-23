Connect with us

With the return-to-work formula signed, lecturers in public universities will resume academic activities on Monday, November 25/COURTESY

EDUCATION

UASU calls off lecturers’ strike after deal with university councils

The implementation will occur in three phases with the first phase, amounting to Sh4.3 billion covering nine months up to June 2025.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 23 — The Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) has called off the lecturers’ strike after signing a return-to-work agreement with the Ministry of Education.

This decision follows the government’s commitment to fully implement the 2021–2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) worth Sh9.7 billion.

The National Treasury has pledged to allocate the entire amount in the 2024/2025 financial year under Supplementary Estimates II.

The implementation will occur in three phases with the first phase, amounting to Sh4.3 billion covering nine months up to June 2025.

The remaining balance will be disbursed in two installments of Sh2.7 billion each.

The resolution announced on Saturday, comes two days after UASU accepted the initial offer of Sh4.3 billion from the National Treasury to implement the CBA.

Appearing before the National Assembly Education Committee, UASU Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga acknowledged the offer but insisted that the remaining Sh5.4 billion be paid over two financial years.

“UASU accepts the Sh4.3 billion, but the government must commit to paying the Sh5.4 billion in two installments: half in the 2025/2026 financial year and the remainder in 2026/2027,” Wasonga said on Thursday.

He clarified the union’s position on the strike, stating: “The strike is on until we get the full Sh9.7 billion. While we accept the Sh4.3 billion, the government must outline how the remaining Sh5.4 billion will be paid, and it must be done voluntarily.”

The lecturers had gone on strike on September 18 after negotiations between the government and their representatives collapsed.

With the return-to-work formula signed, lecturers in public universities will resume academic activities on Monday, November 25.

