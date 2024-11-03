Uasin Gishu County Appoints New Deputy Governor Following Court Ruling

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 3- The Uasin Gishu County Government, led by Governor Jonathan Bii, has officially appointed Evans Kipruto Kapkea as the new Deputy Governor following a court ruling on October 14.

Eldoret High Court Presiding Judge Justice Reuben Nyakundi ordered the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and Governor Bii to gazette Kapkea as the newly appointed Deputy Governor of Uasin Gishu County.

Kapkea succeeds John Kibet Barorot, who resigned in August after serving two years under Governor Bii.

“IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred under Chapter Eleven of the Constitution of Kenya, section 32D of the County Governments Act, 2012, and the Judgment of the High Court of Kenya at Eldoret in Constitutional Petition No. E24 of 2024: County Government of Uasin Gishu and 2 Others versus Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, I, Jonathan Bii Chelilim, the Governor of Uasin Gishu County, appoint EVANS KIPRUTO KAPKEA as the Deputy Governor of Uasin Gishu County,” the Gazette notice dated October 22 reads.

Justice Nyakundi’s ruling mandated the IEBC to formally include Evans Kapkea’s name in the official Kenya Gazette notice as the newly nominated Deputy Governor of Uasin Gishu County, effective from the date of his vetting by the county assembly.

“The court has issued an order of mandamus directing the respondent administrative unit headed by the CEO to initiate the necessary instruments for the government printer to ensure that Evans Kapkea’s name is entered in the official gazette,” the judge stated.

The County Government had taken legal action to compel the IEBC to gazette Kapkea following his nomination by Governor Bii and subsequent approval by the county assembly. The court denied IEBC’s request to delay the execution of the ruling.

Former Deputy Governor Barorot resigned to take up a position as CEO of a global ICT company. “Today we announce the exit of our Deputy Governor Engineer John Barorot, who has secured a position as Chief Executive Officer of an international organization in the ICT sector. His last day of work will be August 31, 2024,” stated Governor Bii.

