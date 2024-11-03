Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii.

County News

Uasin Gishu County Appoints New Deputy Governor Following Court Ruling

Kapkea succeeds John Kibet Barorot, who resigned in August after serving two years under Governor Bii.

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 3- The Uasin Gishu County Government, led by Governor Jonathan Bii, has officially appointed Evans Kipruto Kapkea as the new Deputy Governor following a court ruling on October 14.

Eldoret High Court Presiding Judge Justice Reuben Nyakundi ordered the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and Governor Bii to gazette Kapkea as the newly appointed Deputy Governor of Uasin Gishu County.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kapkea succeeds John Kibet Barorot, who resigned in August after serving two years under Governor Bii.

“IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred under Chapter Eleven of the Constitution of Kenya, section 32D of the County Governments Act, 2012, and the Judgment of the High Court of Kenya at Eldoret in Constitutional Petition No. E24 of 2024: County Government of Uasin Gishu and 2 Others versus Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, I, Jonathan Bii Chelilim, the Governor of Uasin Gishu County, appoint EVANS KIPRUTO KAPKEA as the Deputy Governor of Uasin Gishu County,” the Gazette notice dated October 22 reads.

Justice Nyakundi’s ruling mandated the IEBC to formally include Evans Kapkea’s name in the official Kenya Gazette notice as the newly nominated Deputy Governor of Uasin Gishu County, effective from the date of his vetting by the county assembly.

“The court has issued an order of mandamus directing the respondent administrative unit headed by the CEO to initiate the necessary instruments for the government printer to ensure that Evans Kapkea’s name is entered in the official gazette,” the judge stated.

The County Government had taken legal action to compel the IEBC to gazette Kapkea following his nomination by Governor Bii and subsequent approval by the county assembly. The court denied IEBC’s request to delay the execution of the ruling.

Former Deputy Governor Barorot resigned to take up a position as CEO of a global ICT company. “Today we announce the exit of our Deputy Governor Engineer John Barorot, who has secured a position as Chief Executive Officer of an international organization in the ICT sector. His last day of work will be August 31, 2024,” stated Governor Bii.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Woman Dies After Being Stabbed by Lover’s Wife in Uasin Gishu

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 27 — A 45-year-old woman has died from injuries sustained after being attacked by the wife of the man she was...

August 27, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Uasin Gishu DG Barorot quits to take up CEO post at international ICT firm

Barorot said he believes the new role would accord him an opportunity to better serve his community and the country at large.

August 19, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Amazement Park owner arrested after 5 KCPE students drowned in a dam

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30 – Police have arrested the proprietor of the Amazement Park in Uasin Gishu where five Kenya Certificate of Primary Education...

October 30, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Court quashes appointment of Nandi CECs, orders governor Sang to re-advertise posts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – The Employment and Labour Relations Court in Eldoret has declared the appointment of eight Nandi County executive Committee members...

October 19, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Uasin Gishu Senator Mandago arraigned over Sh1.1bn Finland scholarship scam

Nakuru, Kenya, Aug 17 – Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago along with two co-accused have been arraigned in a Nakuru court over Sh 1.1...

August 17, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto directs investigative units to fast track probe into Finland scholarship fiasco

NAIROBI,Kenya, Aug 17 – President William Ruto has directed investigative agencies to expedite probe into Finland Scholarship graft allegations in Uasin Gishu county, Speaking...

August 17, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Senator Mandago skips Devolution Conference opening in Eldoret

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago on Wednesday skipped the official opening of Devolution Conference by President William Ruto amid...

August 16, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

All those implicated in the Finland scholarship scandal will carry their own cross – President Ruto

NAIROBI,Kenya, Aug 16 – President William Ruto has broken his silence over the Finland and Canada scholarship scandal that has rocked Uasin Gishu county...

August 16, 2023