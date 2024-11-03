Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Two suspected robbers were shot dead by police in Nairobi's Kilimani area on November 3, 2024. /DCI-X.

Top stories

Two Suspected Robbers Shot Dead in Nairobi’s Kilimani area

Crime has been on the rise in various parts of the city, where armed criminals target motorists, break homes and even waylay pedestrians.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 3 – Two suspected robbers were shot dead by police in Nairobi’s Kilimani area early Sunday morning during a shootout.

Police said they recovered a gun, a machete, mobile phones and a motorcycle–all believers to have been stolen.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the incident occurred along Tigoni Road near a supermarket.

“The officers who were on patrol duties along Tigoni road near Naivas Supermarket are reported to have bumped into the gang of three as they were right in the act leading to a shoot out that left two gang members permanently immobilized as one of their members escaped with gunshot wounds,” the DCI said in a statement on its official X account.

Crime has been on the rise in various parts of the city, where armed criminals target motorists, break homes and even waylay pedestrians.

About The Author

SHARON RESIAN NAKOLA

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI Honoured for Excellence in Tax Enforcement and Recovery

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2—The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has been honoured by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) for its exceptional contributions to tax...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

East African Detectives Complete Cybercrime Training in Nairobi to Tackle Online SGBV

The training at the Nairobi's National Criminal Investigations Academy (NCIA) brought together detectives from from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Seychelles.

1 day ago

County News

Second Suspect Arrested in Kisumu Killing of Two Men Over Toilet Proceeds

The victims of the July 1 incident were identified by police as Evans Opiyo and Mohammed Saleh.

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI Denies Allegations of Unauthorized Surveillance with Telcos

This follows a recent exposé in the Nation alleging that state agencies and telecom companies had been accessing call data and location information to...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI launch hunt for murder suspect after fatal carwash stabbing

George Kuria, reportedly stabbed 29-year-old John Olando at Kiamaiko's Valley Bridge Carwash after the victim intervened in a domestic squabble with his wife.

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Council of Governors protest arrest of Tana River Governor Godhana

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said Godhana was arrested for interrogation after failing to honour the summons by DCI detectives who have questioned...

October 13, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Tana River Governor Godana and MP Hiribae Arrested Amid Inter-Clan Clashes

On Friday, the government declared several areas in Tana River County as security-disturbed and dangerous due to the worsening inter-clan clashes.

October 12, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Murder Suspect Collins Jumaisi Still At-Large a Month After Escape

Despite the reward, Jumaisi’s whereabouts, along with the other escapees, remain unknown. Members of the public with information are urged to call the DCI...

October 12, 2024