Two Suspected Robbers Shot Dead in Nairobi’s Kilimani area

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 3 – Two suspected robbers were shot dead by police in Nairobi’s Kilimani area early Sunday morning during a shootout.

Police said they recovered a gun, a machete, mobile phones and a motorcycle–all believers to have been stolen.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the incident occurred along Tigoni Road near a supermarket.

“The officers who were on patrol duties along Tigoni road near Naivas Supermarket are reported to have bumped into the gang of three as they were right in the act leading to a shoot out that left two gang members permanently immobilized as one of their members escaped with gunshot wounds,” the DCI said in a statement on its official X account.

Crime has been on the rise in various parts of the city, where armed criminals target motorists, break homes and even waylay pedestrians.

About The Author