TSC announces 5,690 slots for school managers and deputies

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 – The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has advertised 5,690 job vacancies for Principals, Deputy Principals, Headteachers, and Deputy Headteachers.

In a notice published on Tuesday, TSC announced 755 positions for Principals at Grade D3, T-scale 13, and 816 positions for Deputy Principals III at Grade D1, T-scale 11.

TSC is also seeking to fill 1,208 positions for Headteachers at Grade C5, T-scale 10, and 2,911 positions for Deputy Headteachers at Grade C4, T-scale 9.

“The Teachers Service Commission is a constitutional body established under Article 237 (1) of the Constitution. Pursuant to its mandate, the Commission invites applications from suitably qualified teachers for the following posts in line with the Career Progression Guidelines,” the notice read.

Applicants should submit their applications through the TSC portal at www.teachersonline.go.ke by midnight on Monday, November 18, 2024.

TSC stated that manual applications will not be considered.

TSC added that successful candidates in the interviews will be required to present valid Chapter 6 documents before they are appointed.

Additionally, successful candidates will be posted where the vacancies exist.

This advertisement comes a month after the commission invited applications to fill 46,000 vacancies for teachers across primary, junior secondary, and secondary schools on permanent and pensionable terms.

TSC previously indicated that 6,000 positions are available for primary schools, 39,550 for junior secondary schools, and 450 for secondary schools.

This initiative aims to address the shortage of teachers in primary, junior secondary, and secondary schools nationwide.

The move comes after intense pressure from teachers’ unions, which has led to strikes across the country.

