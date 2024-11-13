Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Elon Musk.

World

Trump picks Musk to advise on how to ‘dismantle’ bureaucracy

Trump also nominated the Fox News host and combat veteran Pete Hegseth to be his defence secretary and named John Ratcliffe – a former Texas congressman and federal prosecutor – to lead the CIA.

Published

Nov 13 – US President-elect Donald Trump has picked Elon Musk to lead a newly created Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) for his incoming administration.

He announced that Vivek Ramaswamy, a biotech investor, will work with the SpaceX and Tesla founder on the project – whose acronym refers to Musk’s favourite cryptocurrency Dogecoin – to “dismantle” bureaucracy.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The pair will provide external advice to the White House on how to “drive large scale structural reform”, said Trump.

Earlier, Trump announced the nomination of the Fox News host and combat veteran Pete Hegseth to be his defence secretary and named John Ratcliffe – a former Texas congressman and federal prosecutor – to lead the CIA.

Musk – a mega-donor to the Trump campaign – has been hotly tipped for a role in the administration. Ramaswamy ran as a Republican candidate for president earlier this year against Trump, before dropping out and endorsing him.

In Tuesday night’s announcement, Trump said the Doge initiative would help the administration “dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures and restructure Federal Agencies”.

The Doge is not an official government department – such agencies have to be established through an act of Congress and typically employ tens of thousands of staff.

Trump said Musk and Ramaswamy would work with the White House and Office of Management & Budget to tackle “massive waste and fraud” in $6.5tn (£5.1tn) of annual government spending.

Musk recently called for at least $2tn in cuts to federal spending, nearly a third of the government’s budget, without offering specifics. He has also proposed eliminating hundreds of federal agencies, arguing that many of them have overlapping areas of responsibility.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Trump has likened the new Doge initiative to the Manhattan Project, a top-secret World War Two programme to develop the first nuclear weapons.

The president-elect said Musk and Ramaswamy would complete their work no later than 4 July (American Independence Day) 2026.

“A smaller Government, with more efficiency and less bureaucracy, will be the perfect gift to America on the 250th Anniversary of The Declaration of Independence,” Trump wrote.

In a press release from Trump’s campaign, Musk said: “This will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in Government waste, which is a lot of people.”

After the announcement, Musk posted on his social media platform, X: “Threat to democracy? Nope, threat to BUREAUCRACY!!!”

Ramaswamy reposted Trump’s announcement on social media saying “we will not go gently”. He also said he was withdrawing from consideration to fill incoming US Vice-President JD Vance’s soon-to-be-vacated Ohio Senate seat.

Last year, while running for president, Ramaswamy said he would fire more than 75% of the federal work force and close down several major agencies, including the Department of Education, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Since Trump’s election victory last week, Musk has reportedly spent every day with Trump at his estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

He also took part in a recent phone call Trump had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, the Musk-boosted cryptocurrency Dogecoin has been soaring in value over the past week.

Trump announced the appointments of Musk and Ramaswamy amid a flurry of press releases on Tuesday evening, which also saw several senior national security positions filled.

John Ratcliffe, slated to lead the CIA, previously served as Trump’s director of national intelligence and oversaw US intelligence agencies. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been nominated to serve as secretary of homeland security.

Meanwhile, some eyebrows have been raised at the nomination of Fox News host Pete Hegseth to lead the Pentagon. A veteran of the Iraq war, he has limited experience of government but has been a vocal supporter of Trump’s for several years.

About The Author

BBC

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Nancy Pelosi blames Joe Biden as Democratic finger-pointing intensifies after US election loss

Nov 9 – After a gruelling months-long election campaign, we are now three days out from the US polling day, with Donald Trump and...

4 days ago

Top stories

Ruto Congratulates Trump in Phone Call, Discusses U.S.-Kenya Ties and Haiti Mission

The Kenyan leader expressed optimism for Trump’s upcoming term, highlighting the importance of Kenya-U.S. collaboration on key issues such as trade, security, and good...

5 days ago

KENYA US RELATIONS

I Serve at the President’s Request, Meg Whitman Says Amid Mounting Pressure from Kenyans

Critics have questioned her silence on issues such as perceived corruption, extrajudicial killings, and abductions, particularly after the June GenZ movement protests, during which...

6 days ago

The Diplomatic Space

President Ruto Congratulates Trump on Election Victory, Pledges Enhanced Kenya-U.S. Relations

Trump’s win marks a historic political comeback as he returns to the White House after a four-year absence, making him the first president in...

7 days ago

World

Trump Seals Historic Victory, Back to White House as 47th President

The victory marks the first time in over 130 years that a former president has returned to the White House for a nonconsecutive second...

7 days ago

World

When is the 2024 presidential election result expected?

In some presidential races, the victor has been named late on election night, or early the next morning.

November 6, 2024

World

What the US election outcome means for Ukraine, Gaza and world conflict

We live in a world where the value of US global influence is under question. Regional powers are going their own way, autocratic regimes...

October 30, 2024

World

Michelle Obama makes fiery abortion pitch as Trump courts Muslim vote

In a fiery speech in Michigan - a key battleground state - Obama said the election was "too close" for her liking.

October 27, 2024