Trump addresses supporters as he stands on cusp of election victory

United States President-Elect Donald Trump says he is proud to lead the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, again, as the 47th president after winning swing state votes dimming Kamala Harris hopes.

While making his victory speech, Trump stated that it will be the “golden age” of America.

“This is a magnificent victory for the American people, that will allow us to make America great again,” he adds, using his campaign slogan and catchphrase.

Trump declared victory, although he has not yet achieved the official required electoral college votes.

He also thanked his wife Melania, calling her the First Lady even as he praised her book, saying she has “the number one best seller in the country”.

“She’s done a great job,” he says, adding she “works very hard to help people”.

He also thanks his “amazing children,” naming each of them as they stand on stage with him.

