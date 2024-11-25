Train service through Limuru-CBD-Kikuyu disrupted

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25 – The Commuter train on the Limuru-Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) route through Kikuyu station was disrupted Monday moning.

According to the Kenya Railways, this was due to unavoidable circumstances with Kenyans

“We wish to notify members of the public that due to unavoidable circumstances, the commuter train that plies Limuru-Nairobi CBD route through Kikuyu station will not run this morning,” stated the cooperation.

The disruption is not the first the cooperation is facing this year alone.

In April, the operator suspended all commuter train services due to the flooding that was experienced in various parts of the country including Nairobi.

The suspension announced through a public notice affected the Nairobi Central Railway Station as large sections of the tracks were submerged.

“We wish to notify members of the public that commuter train services have been temporarily suspended due to the ongoing heavy rains that have affected the rail lines,” the operator stated.

Similarly, the Nanyuki train services had been paralyzed at Thika -Mitubiri area which was impassable due to the heavy rains.

Kenya Railways however announced the commuter trains serving Lukenya, Syokimau, Embakasi Village and Ruiru station will run as per scheduled.

The Lukenya services functional today, were previously affected in November last year due to blockage on the line caused by a derailment at Imara Daima.

Kenya Railways management further promised an update on service resumption in the course of the day.

The cooperation further expressed their apology to any inconveniences caused.

