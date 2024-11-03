Top Chinese Communist Party Official Li Xi in Nairobi for Talks with President Ruto

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – A senior official from the Communist Party of China (CPC) is in Nairobi for high-level bilateral talks with President William Ruto.

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, arrived in Kenya on Saturday.

He is also the seventh-ranking member of the 19th Politburo Standing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party.

He was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

“His Excellency Li Xi will be in the country for three days for bilaterals between Kenya and China, coming just weeks after the successful Forum for China and Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in China,” Mudavadi stated.

During the visit, Li Xi is expected to meet with President Ruto to discuss advancing cooperation between Kenya and China.

Mudavadi also noted that the Kenyan government and the CPC will explore ways to strengthen ties between the CPC and the Kenya Kwanza ruling coalition, focusing on enhancing governance and service delivery to citizens.

