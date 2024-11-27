Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Three killed in Murang’a road crash

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov27—Three people lost their lives Wednesday morning following a crash after the vehicle plunged into Mathioya River following a crash along the Kiria-ini-Kangema road in Murang’a County.

The crash, which occurred around 10 a.m. involved a Mitsubishi lorry traveling from Kiria-ini towards Kangema.

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a sharp corner, causing it to veer off the road and plunge into the river.

“Due to the impact, but the driver and the two passengers died on the spot,” read a police report obtained by Capital News.

Emergency responders and police visited the scene, and the victims’ bodies were later transported to the Kiria-ini Mission Hospital morgue for postmortem examination.

The lorry has been towed to the Kiria-ini Police Station for inspection as investigations into the cause of the accident continue.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

