Three killed in Murang’a road crash

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov27—Three people lost their lives Wednesday morning following a crash after the vehicle plunged into Mathioya River following a crash along the Kiria-ini-Kangema road in Murang’a County.

The crash, which occurred around 10 a.m. involved a Mitsubishi lorry traveling from Kiria-ini towards Kangema.

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a sharp corner, causing it to veer off the road and plunge into the river.

“Due to the impact, but the driver and the two passengers died on the spot,” read a police report obtained by Capital News.

Emergency responders and police visited the scene, and the victims’ bodies were later transported to the Kiria-ini Mission Hospital morgue for postmortem examination.

The lorry has been towed to the Kiria-ini Police Station for inspection as investigations into the cause of the accident continue.

