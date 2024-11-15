Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Suspect who confessed to killing multiple women in Nakuru jailed for 28 years

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – A suspect who confessed to killing multiple women in Nakuru has been jailed for 28 years after he agreed to act as a state witness.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Evance Michori was jailed for being an accessory after the fact to murder.

The investigative agency stated that Michori, one of six suspects implicated in a series of murders in the Mawanga area of Bahati Sub-County, Nakuru will testify as a prosecution witness against the other five defendants.

“The murders, which took place on June 21, 2022, in Mawanga, Bahati, prompted an extensive investigation, leading to the arrest of six suspects. On August 2, 2022, the six were formally charged with four counts of murder in the Nakuru High Court,” the DCI stated.

It further explained that after a detailed interrogation, Michori confessed to being a member of the Confirm Gang- a criminal gang that was operating within Nakuru and its environs.

“He admitted to the murders of four women, whom the gang robbed and left to perish in their burning homes. Michori’s confession was substantiated by additional forensic evidence meticulously gathered by investigators. Following the collection and presentation of this evidence, Michori’s defence team negotiated a plea bargain agreement with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) in Nakuru,” it stated.

The court accepted the plea deal on November 14, 2024, resulting in Michori’s 28-year sentence for being an accessory after the fact of murder.

In the upcoming trial, Michori will serve as a prosecution witness, providing crucial testimony against his five co-defendants.

