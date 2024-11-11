Connect with us

Students writing their KCSE examinations. /CFM-FILE.

NATIONAL NEWS

Suspect behind Telegram group distributing leaked KCSE exams arrested

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – A suspect behind a Telegram group distributing leaked Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination material to parents and students has been arrested.

The suspect was arrested by detectives from the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) jointly with their Masaba North counterparts in Nyamira.

He is said to have created the group named “KCSE 2024 Leakage Group” where he distributed examination papers while exploiting candidates and parents.

Photos from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) show that the group had garnered 802 members and the suspect asking for upfront payment to distribute the papers.

“All KCSE papers are with me right now. Big schools are already in touch with my papers. Join VIP channel earlier to compete with big schools in my VIP private channel. B+ and above is assured and guaranteed after payments,” reads a message in one of the images.

The DCI added that a search at the suspects premises resulted in the seizure of a mobile phone and a laptop, the supposed tools of trade he used.

The KCSE exams began on October 22 with over 900,000 students sitting for the exams across all examination centers in the country and expected to end on November 22.

Education cabinet secretary Julius Migambo warned individuals being involved in any malpractices that they will face the law. 

SUSAN SIMOLO

