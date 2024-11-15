Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Supreme Court of Kenya/CFM/FILE

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Supreme Court, CoA record mounting backlog as civil suits soar

The Judiciary has blamed the rise in pending cases to insufficient funding, which it argued has limited operations.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – The Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, Magistrates’ Courts, and Small Claims Courts recorded the highest number of pending cases as the Judiciary registered a 1.2 percent growth in backlog.

The report, titled “State of the Judiciary and the Administration of Justice FY 2023/24” and released on Friday, states that pending cases across the Judiciary rose from 625,643 to 649,310 during the period under review.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

However, the report released on Friday also indicates that the overall case backlog has reduced by 10 percent, with significant reductions in the Employment and Labour Relations Courts (ELRC), Environment and Land Courts (ELC), Tribunals, and Kadhis’ Courts.

The Judiciary has blamed the rise in pending cases to insufficient funding, which it argued has limited operations.

On the other hand, the reduction in the case backlog was credited to the establishment of new High Court stations in 46 counties, three new ELRC courts, and three new ELC courts.

“Additionally, three new Magistrates’ Courts were established, bringing the total to 137 operational courts across the country. Fifty-seven mobile courts were also operationalized, reducing the average distance to access these courts to 80 kilometers,” the report stated.

The Judiciary also received a total of 1,115 new complaints related to judicial misconduct during the period.

Combined with 331 cases carried forward from the previous year, this brought the total number of cases to 1,446.

Of these, 93 percent were resolved, with disciplinary actions taken against judges, magistrates, and staff, ranging from reinstatements to dismissals.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Courts post 99pc clearance rate for year ending June 30

A total of 509,664 cases were resolved out of the 516,121 new cases recorded.

55 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NCAJ decries underfunding of justice sector as new report highlights shortfall

The report, launched on Wednesday, states that for FY 2023/24, the NCAJ required a total budget of Sh512 million to support its programs against...

November 6, 2024

Top stories

Judiciary Announces Outage in E-Filing and Related Systems

The Judiciary apologized for the inconvenience caused and urged for patience and understanding from the public.

October 24, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome launches a new court at Dagoretti

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has called upon the National Government, Nairobi County Government, and development partners to cooperate and...

October 11, 2024

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Judiciary to unveil National Transcription Centre with 72-hour turnaround

Chief Justice Martha Koome announced that the new centre will provide transcription support to court stations across the country with a targeted 72-hour turnaround...

August 16, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Masengeli: NPS will cooperate with criminal justice actors to better serve you

Masengeli singled out the Judiciary, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions(ODPP) and prisons as key partners with who NPS will strive to...

August 6, 2024

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Judiciary posts 97pc performance rating, 99pc case clearance rate

The CJ said the improvement reflects the dedication and hard work by Judges, judicial officers, and staff in upholding the rule of law and...

July 26, 2024

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Judiciary defends ‘harsh’ bond terms on suspected looter in Eldoret

The suspect, one Jonathan Paul Mutua, was charged with breaking into a building and committing a felony contrary to Section 306 (a) of the...

July 3, 2024