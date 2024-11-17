Connect with us

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

NATIONAL NEWS

Stop using chiefs, police to monitor sermons: Gachagua

Gachagua alleged that chiefs have been directed by certain state forces to monitor sermons by the clergy as a means of intimidation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 17 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now claims the government is using chiefs and police to monitor sermons in churches across the country to gather intelligence.

Gachagua alleged that chiefs have been directed by certain state forces to monitor sermons by the clergy as a means of intimidation.

“I have heard that chiefs are being sent to churches to see what bishops are preaching, please chiefs that is not your work, don’t be misused,” he said during a church service in Kajiado North.

The Former Deputy President emphasized that the move goes against the constitution that guarantees Kenyans their freedom of speech and worship adding that religious institutions should be respected.

“If you want to come to church, come and listen to the sermons so that you can be saved and join the church. Let us allow the church of Christ and let us respect the freedom of worship,” Gachagua said.

“We want the church to be allowed to preach the gospel without fear,intimidation and intereference from any quarters.The churches must be allowed to regularize itself,”he added.

Meanwhile,Gachagua has issued a warning to President William Ruto allies who have criticized the Catholic Bishop for their ‘hard-hitting’ statement on the conduct of the government.

During a church service in Kajiado North Constituency, Gachagua who singled out National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei for disrespecting the Catholic Bishop insisted that the  leaders were preparing for an ultimate downfall.

 “I saw the Deputy Speaker lecturing the Catholic Bishop as children. I want to tell the leaders to stop showing pride…Those who have been in this country politics know. That ego and pride you have is what was witnessed in the 90s during the Moi regime of insulting bishop and we know what the consequences were,” he said.

Gachagua expressed his disappointment calling  on politicians to exercise caution and avoid engaging in actions or rhetoric that undermine the role of the church in  calling out the government when it’s on the wrong.

“You might view yourself as powerful and having a lot of authority that you are disrespecting the clergy. Be very careful, the history might repeat itself. That culture of intolerance and abuse to spiritual leaders was there in the last years of President Moi regime,” the Former Deputy President said.

“If they are people who know what the ground is saying is our church leaders and when you hear our leaders say anything we must listen and respect them,” Gachagua added.

In a surprise turn of events,Gachagua lauded President William Ruto for his willingness to engage with the Catholic Church emphasizing the importance of maintaining open dialogue between the government and religious institutions.

 “I am happy that our President acknowledged the issues raised by the Catholic and he committed to listen and address their issues.That is the way to go,” he remarked.

He stressed the need for government leaders to embrace constructive criticism from the Church, viewing it as a form of guidance rather than confrontation. Gachagua urged politicians to prioritize dialogue and cooperation over conflict.

 “Let’s be humble and allow our church leaders to chastitite us in love to correct us where we are in wrong. Lets dialogue with them and accord respect to our church leaders,”Gachagua urged.

This comes amidst sharp criticism by catholic bishops’ lobby who accused the Kenya Kwanza regime of perpetuating “a culture of lies” and using the State machinery to silence critics.

The Chairman of Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB), Archbishop Maurice Muhatia, on Thursday led the bishops in calling out the government for failing to keep its election pledges, failing to listen to cries of ordinary people, and clawing back on Kenya’s democratic gains.

IRENE MWANGI

